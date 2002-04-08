TaskUs Partners with Artificial Intelligence Provider ASAPP to Offer a Customer Experience of the Future

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs , Inc. ( TASK), a leading digital outsourcing provider for high growth companies, has announced a strategic partnership with ASAPP , Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) research-driven company, at Customer Contact Week (CCW). The partnership will unlock the contact center of the future powered by digitally enabled customer service teammates and AI-Native technology to elevate frontline teammates’ performance.



The partnership will combine ASAPP technology with TaskUs specialized services and experience working with fast-growing technology companies to drive exemplary digital customer experience (DCX).

“ASAPP and TaskUs see a clear opportunity to transform how companies interact with their customers. The partnership will deliver significant economic impact and improvement in the metrics that matter to the world’s leading companies as they look for the best customer experience (CX) that protects and grows their brand,” said ASAPP Chief Experience Officer Michael Lawder. “We’re delighted to partner with TaskUs. They are an innovative, people-first company that cares deeply about their culture and 35,600 frontline employees who support over 100 leading technology companies.”

“This partnership between ASAPP and TaskUs is designed to deliver exceptional results for our clients and their customers. ASAPP automates time-consuming service and sales processes to increase overall efficiency, enabling TaskUs teammates to focus on providing differentiated customer experiences and resolve customer issues. They will help TaskUs raise human performance, making our frontline teammates smarter and more effective through advancements in its AI applications and services,” said Jarrod Johnson, TaskUs Chief Customer Officer. “Our partnership with ASAPP represents the most timely, in-demand advantages of digital transformation—an area where TaskUs truly excels—to more large enterprises seeking its benefits.”

About TaskUs

TaskUs ( TASK) is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of September 30, 2021, TaskUs had approximately 35,600 employees across twenty locations in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia.

About ASAPP

ASAPP is a research-based artificial intelligence software provider that solves large, complex, data-rich problems with AI Native® technology . Large enterprises use ASAPP to make customer experience teams highly productive and effective by augmenting human activity and automating the world’s workflows. The company has offices in New York, Silicon Valley, Buenos Aires, London, and Bozeman. Visit www.asapp.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding the offering of TaskUs Class A common stock. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in the registration statement relating to the public offering. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the registration statement. TaskUs undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact

David de Castro

TaskUs

[email protected]

John Gallagher

ASAPP

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Alan Katz

TaskUs

[email protected]