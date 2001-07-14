Archaea Energy Inc. Announces Results of the Completed Redemption of All Outstanding Public Warrants

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Archaea Energy Inc. Announces Results of the Completed Redemption of All Outstanding Public Warrants

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Archaea Energy Inc. (“Archaea” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LFG) today announced the results of the previously announced redemption (the “Redemption”) of its 12.1 million redeemable warrants (the “Redeemable Warrants”), each of which entitled the holder, upon exercise, to purchase a share of the Company’s Class A Common Stock for $11.50. The 6.8 million outstanding warrants that were privately issued to the Company’s sponsor and Atlas Point Energy Infrastructure Fund, LLC were not subject to the Redemption (the “Private Warrants”).

Prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 6, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”), 9.4 million Redeemable Warrants were exercised for cash at an exercise price of $11.50 per share of Class A Common Stock, generating $108 million of proceeds to the Company. These cash proceeds were used to repurchase 6.1 million shares of Class A Common Stock of LFG from Aria Renewable Energy Systems LLC (“Ares”) at a pre-negotiated price of $17.65 per share. Additionally, 2.7 million public warrants were exercised on a cashless basis in exchange for an aggregate of 1.0 million shares of Class A Common Stock. The remaining 23,574 public warrants were unexercised and were each redeemed at a price of $0.10.

The net result of the Redemption and related exercises of Redeemable Warrants, combined with the repurchase of shares, is a net share count increase of 4.2 million and elimination of the 12.1 million Redeemable Warrants. This results in 120.1 million LFG shares of Class A and Class B Common Stock outstanding, in addition to the 6.8 million Private Warrants. Ares’ ownership position has been reduced to 14.9 million shares out of the 120.1 million shares outstanding.

In connection with the Redemption, the public warrants stopped trading on the New York Stock Exchange and were delisted. The Redemption had no effect on the trading of the Class A Common Stock, which continues to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “LFG”.

As a result of the Company’s up-C structure, prior to selling shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock, Aria Renewable Energy Systems LLC converted shares of the Company’s Class B Common Stock and Class A Units of LFG Acquisition Holdings LLC (“OpCo”) into shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock, which resulted in an increase in the Company’s ownership interest in OpCo. The Company will receive a stepped-up tax basis in the underlying assets of OpCo for this additional ownership interest, which is expected to provide future cash tax savings for the Company totaling approximately $20 million at current tax rates through an expected increase in future depreciation and amortization deductions.

About Archaea

Archaea Energy Inc. is one of the largest RNG producers in the U.S., with an industry-leading platform and expertise in developing, constructing, and operating RNG facilities to capture waste emissions and convert them into low carbon fuel. Archaea’s innovative, technology-driven approach is backed by significant gas processing expertise, enabling Archaea to deliver RNG projects that are expected to have higher uptime and efficiency, faster project timelines, and lower development costs. Archaea partners with landfill and farm owners to help them transform potential sources of emissions into RNG, transforming their facilities into renewable energy centers. Archaea’s differentiated commercial strategy is focused on long-term contracts that provide commercial partners a reliable, non-intermittent, sustainable decarbonizing solution to displace fossil fuels.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211216006244r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216006244/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment