Walgreens is Ready to Help Last-Minute Shoppers This Holiday Season

This holiday season is sure to bring many joyous occasions, it can also be a time filled with stress-inducing last-minute to-dos. Walgreens has its customers covered with fast shopping services to ease last-minute worries like extended Same Day Delivery, Pickup on Christmas Eve and Day, great gifts under $20, as well as a way to give back to others virtually.

Extended Same Day Delivery and Pickup Hours

Walgreens has extended its hours for placing and receiving Same Day Delivery orders. At most locations, customers may now place orders up to 7pm local time for Same+Day+Delivery in as little as one hour. If ordering outside of these hours, Walgreens will deliver your order on the next day by noon.*

On Christmas Day, Same Day Delivery orders must be placed by 4pm local time at most locations to accommodate delivery within adjusted store operating hours. In some instances, order cutoff times may vary based upon store hours.

For same day Pickup, customers must place their order at least one hour before their Walgreens store closes. On Christmas Day, Pickup hours vary by location based on store operating hours.**

Stores Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

On Christmas Eve, Walgreens stores will be open during regular business hours. Pharmacy hours vary by location, customers may check their local pharmacy hours using our store+locator. All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours.

On Christmas Day,most Walgreens stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. 24-hour Walgreens locations and 24-hour pharmacies will continue to remain open. Customers can check their local store hours using our store+locator.

The Perfect Gift for Everyone on Your List

With family gatherings, holiday parties, showing teachers’ your appreciation and office in-person or virtual gift exchanges, it’s not uncommon to find yourself in a last-minute pinch for the perfect gift – luckily Walgreens+has+been+working+hard+to+keep+your+shopping+experience+as+seamless+as+possible.

Here are a few of our favorite last-minute gifts under $20:

Everyday+slippers or festive+slipper+socks from Totes

Monogrammed+drinkware

Same-day TilePix+photos

Same-day Canvas+photo+prints

3-pack+of+candles+with+the+scents+of+the+season from Yankee Candle

S%26rsquo%3Bmores+maker from Sharper Image

Exploding+Kittens card game for the family (ages 7 and up)

Marching+Band+Mickey+Set

Gift+Cards – Walgreens offers its own gift cards and a variety of third-party gift cards in-store for those that are hard to shop for

It’s Not Too Late to Give Back

Through December 31, Walgreens is collaborating with Mental Health America to bring people together with their virtual ‘Swear+Jar.’ The Swear Jar gives people the opportunity to find the bright spot in real-life moments of frustration that make them want to yell out “oh humbug!” and turn them into donations that provide support and resources to those facing mental health challenges.

To show its commitment to support and wellbeing for all, Walgreens has made a one-time $500,000 donation and is matching every dollar donated to Mental Health America via the ‘Swear Jar,’ up to an additional $500,000 through December 31.* In partnership with our customers, we hope to donate up to $1.5 million.

Customers who wish to donate to the ‘Swear Jar’ are encouraged to visit mhanational.org%2Fswearjar and can donate any dollar amount.

