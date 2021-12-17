Redfin Reports Homebuyer Competition Drops to Lowest Level in Nearly a Year

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Redfin Reports Homebuyer Competition Drops to Lowest Level in Nearly a Year

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

59.5% of Redfin home offers faced bidding wars in November, the first time the competition rate was below 60% since December 2020

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2021

SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) —In November, 59.5% of home offers written by Redfin agents faced competition, the lowest level in 11 months, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. That's down from a revised rate of 61.8% in October and a pandemic peak of 74.6% in April, but up slightly from 57.3% in November 2020.

Redfin_Logo.jpg

The housing market remains hotter than normal due to record-low mortgage rates and an acute shortage of homes for sale. But homebuyer demand seems to be following a typical seasonal pattern by starting to slow as the year winds down, according to Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather.

"It's typical for competition to ease in the winter months as more families take time off for the holidays," said Fairweather. "While competition waned in November, it was still higher than a year earlier, which is a sign that demand will be strong in the new year."

Richmond and Salt Lake City Have the Highest Bidding-War Rates

Richmond, VA had the highest bidding-war rate of the 44 U.S. metropolitan areas in this analysis, with 80% of offers written by Redfin agents facing competition in November. Next came Salt Lake City at 73.8% and San Diego at 72%. Honolulu, HI, and Dallas rounded out the top five, with bidding-war rates of 71.1% and 70.6%, respectively.

"Bidding wars are still happening, but buyers are starting to get more breathing room," said Jill Thompson, a Redfin agent in Indianapolis, where the bidding-war rate dropped to 36.8% in November from 73.6% in October.

"A few months ago, the typical home was going for $15,000 to $20,000—sometimes even $50,000—over the asking price. Buyers were paying cash, waiving inspection contingencies, and overlooking necessary repairs in order to win," Thompson continued. "Today, buyers are more cautious about overpaying, aren't waiving inspections as freely as they were in the spring, and feel less of a rush to commit to a house after the first tour."

To view the full report, including charts and methodology, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/real-estate-bidding-wars-november-2021

About Redfin
Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email [email protected]. To view Redfin's press center, click here.

favicon.png?sn=SF11326&sd=2021-12-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redfin-reports-homebuyer-competition-drops-to-lowest-level-in-nearly-a-year-301447276.html

SOURCE Redfin

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF11326&Transmission_Id=202112170830PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF11326&DateId=20211217
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment