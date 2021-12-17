Sonesta achieves Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED designation across North American portfolio

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Sonesta achieves Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED designation across North American portfolio

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2021

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, and Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) today announced that the hotel leader's North American portfolio of managed brands has achieved the Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED designation. With the health security of all 250+ properties in the portfolio verified through Sharecare's third-party validation system, Sonesta becomes the first large hotel company to earn this distinction portfolio-wide.

Sharecare_Logo.jpg

"Sharecare is proud to congratulate Sonesta for achieving this designation across its North American portfolio, and we extend our appreciation for its leadership in making health security part of the future of travel," said Hermann Elger, executive vice president of travel, entertainment, and health security at Sharecare. "With such efforts led by the Sonesta team, we come closer to realizing a vision where shared accountability for our collective health and well-being empowers us to enjoy our happiest, healthiest lives throughout our journeys."

In response to the pandemic, Sharecare and Forbes Travel Guide partnered to create Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED, a comprehensive verification process and platform that enables hospitality businesses like Sonesta to validate protocols and procedures to mitigate COVID-19 transmission and other public health risks across facilities. Stay Safe with Sonesta, the hotel leader's rigorous health and cleanliness program, comprises measures to ensure each property meets or exceeds CDC and government requirements and guidance. In addition to validating the program elements – which include enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols, employee training, and more – the Sharecare VERIFIED system allows Sonesta to simplify and rapidly enact protocol changes across the portfolio to adhere to the evolving guidelines and public health threat levels.

"This third-party verification process has ensured that the safety and well-being of our guests and employees is kept top of mind. The standards introduced by Stay Safe with Sonesta have been independently verified by each of our managed properties using Sharecare and will provide peace of mind to guests as they travel to our hotels," said Vera Manoukian, chief operating officer at Sonesta.

Each of Sonesta's North American managed properties is part of a growing global network of Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED hotels, resorts, restaurants, and other hospitality businesses. Sharecare VERIFIED properties are distinguished with the Sharecare VERIFIED badge, which Sonesta guests can find online and onsite at each property, which signals the brand's ongoing commitment to their health and safety.

For more information about the Sharecare VERIFIED Stay Safe with Sonesta program, visit sonesta.com/staysafe.

About Sonesta
Sonesta is one of the fastest-growing hospitality companies in the U.S., currently ranked 8th by Smith Travel Research (STR) with 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 15 brands in eight countries. You will find nearly 300 hotels under one of Sonesta's seven brands - Royal Sonesta; Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; Sonesta Select; Sonesta ES Suites; Sonesta Simply Suites; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Sonesta Cruise Collection - operating in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Peru, and St. Maarten. Sonesta also owns and franchises eight other brands including - Hotel RL; Red Lion Hotels; Red Lion Inn & Suites; Signature Inn; Guest House Extended Stay; Knights Inn; Americas Best Value Inn; Canadas Best Value Inn - with nearly 900 franchised properties across the U.S. and Canada. For more information about Sonesta and its locations, visit Sonesta.com or call 800.Sonesta (800.766.3782). For more information about Red Lion Hotels, visit Redlion.com.

About Sharecare
Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Contact:
Sharecare PR Team
[email protected]
404.665.4305

favicon.png?sn=CL11333&sd=2021-12-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonesta-achieves-sharecare-health-security-verified-designation-across-north-american-portfolio-301447372.html

SOURCE Sharecare

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL11333&Transmission_Id=202112170900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL11333&DateId=20211217
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment