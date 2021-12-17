Logo
Creatd Announces Release of 'Pledges,' Vocal's Newest Monetization Feature

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

- Vocal introduces its new feature, Pledges, giving creators an additional way to monetize on the platform.

- Pledges enables recurring monthly payments; product update furthers Creatd's core mission of expanding creators' economic opportunities.

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first holding company and the parent company of Vocal, yesterday announced the release of its newest creator monetization feature, Pledges.

Creatd__Pledges.jpg

In a recent Vocal story introducing Pledges to the Vocal community, Creatd co-founder and COO Justin Maury cited certain key insights that contributed to the release of this feature, collected through a series of interviews conducted with select creators: "Creators want reliable, recurring methods of earning, and readers want more ways to provide direct feedback to creators."

With the introduction of Pledges, creators can now collect recurring payments–Pledges–from their audience, which provides them with a new revenue stream, while also facilitating their direct connection with audiences. The Company continues to explore new ways to monetize these works as a way to enhance Vocal's value proposition for its growing network of creators; the addition of such monetization features is expected to lead to an increase in platform-related revenues for the Company over time. Moreover, Creatd will receive an increased fee of 10% of each transaction (Pledge) exchanged on-platform, further heightening that revenue potential.

Continued Maury, "Our product strategy centers around striking a balance between progressing the Vocal platform from a revenue and audience standpoint, and delivering the benefits that the over 1.2 million Vocal creators have come to expect–earnings, audience growth, community, to name only a few. Our new recurring payments feature, Pledges, fulfills both needs simultaneously, and sets the groundwork for future direct-to-fan monetization tools in our product roadmap that are so impactful for creators and their growth."

More information on the Company's latest product update is available in the resource article, found here.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

For news and updates, subscribe to Creatd's newsletter: https://creatd.com/newsletter

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Creatd_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY09863&sd=2021-12-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatd-announces-release-of-pledges-vocals-newest-monetization-feature-301446984.html

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY09863&Transmission_Id=202112170900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY09863&DateId=20211217
