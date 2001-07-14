Charging Ahead: FedEx Receives First All-Electric, Zero-Tailpipe Emissions Delivery Vehicles from BrightDrop

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today received its first five of an order of 500 electric Light Commercial Vehicles (eLCVs) from BrightDrop, the new electric delivery and logistics business from General Motors (GM). The introduction of BrightDrop’s all-electric, zero-tailpipe emissions vehicles into the FedEx fleet is an important step in the company’s goal to take its global operations carbon neutral by 2040.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005074/en/

FedEx Receives First All-Electric, Zero-Tailpipe Emissions Delivery Vehicles from BrightDrop (Photo: Business Wire)

“The delivery of the first BrightDrop EV600s is a historic moment, born out of a spirit of collaboration between two leading American companies,” said Mitch Jackson, Chief Sustainability Officer, FedEx. “At FedEx, transforming our pickup and delivery fleet to electric vehicles is integral to achieving our ambitious sustainability goals announced earlier this year. This collaborative effort shows how businesses can take action to help usher in a lower-emissions future for all.”

FedEx has set a goal to operate an all-electric, zero-emission global pickup and delivery (PUD) fleet by 2040. As part of that effort, FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. and one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, plans for 50% of its global PUD vehicle purchases to be electric by 2025, rising to 100% by 2030. The collaboration with BrightDrop has created an avenue to help achieve these goals, backed by a world leader in the automotive industry.

“As eCommerce continues to grow, BrightDrop is thrilled to partner with FedEx in our mission to dramatically reduce vehicle emissions from delivery and deliver a brighter future for all of us. FedEx has ambitious sustainability goals, and the speed with which we brought the first BrightDrop electric vehicles to market shows how the private sector can innovate and help bring solutions for some of our biggest climate- and emissions-related challenges,” said Travis Katz, President and CEO of BrightDrop.

Powered by the Ultium battery platform, the EV600 is designed for deliveries, with an estimated range of up to 250 miles on a full charge. Purpose-built for the delivery of goods and services, the vehicle offers more than 600 cubic feet of cargo area.

“The EV600 combines the best attributes of a traditional and a step-in van into one vehicle, keeping driver safety, comfort, and convenience top of mind,” said Katz. “It’s also the fastest-built vehicle, from concept to market, in GM’s history.”

These first few EV600s are being delivered to the FedEx Express facility in Inglewood, Calif., where they will be housed and operated. To support the new vehicle technology, FedEx is building charging infrastructure across its network of facilities, including the 500 charging stations the company has already installed across California. FedEx is also actively working with utility companies to help evaluate and determine the capacity needed for electrical grids to support such charging infrastructure.

“With a longstanding mission to connect the world responsibly and resourcefully, FedEx is investing in transformative solutions fueled by innovation,” said Jackson. “That’s why we’re eager to roll up our sleeves and get to work alongside the BrightDrop team, as well as other stakeholders in the private and public sector.”

In 2003, FedEx was the first delivery company to use hybrid vehicles for pickup and delivery and, in 1994, the company used its first electric vehicle – an acid battery-powered vehicle in California. To complement the company’s efforts to reduce its environmental impact in its own operations, FedEx has been a vocal advocate for improved fuel efficiency standards and policies to support the commercial deployment of alternative-fuel vehicles.

For more on sustainability at FedEx, please visit fedex.com%2Fsustainability.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $87 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively, and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 560,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit about.fedex.com.

About BrightDrop:

BrightDrop is a new business reimagining the commercial delivery and logistics industry for an all-electric future. Its portfolio of electric vehicles, smart containers, and software are designed to decarbonize last-mile deliveries and reduce congestion for a smarter, more sustainable future. BrightDrop is a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors. For more information, visit gobrightdrop.com.

