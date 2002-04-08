Blink Charging To Unveil Suite of Next-Generation Electric Vehicle Charging Products at CES 2022

Seven new products will service home, fleet, multifamily and retail locations



Miami Beach, FL, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, will unveil seven new products at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) taking place in Las Vegas next month.

The new EV charging equipment, including both Level 2 and DC Fast Chargers, offer next-generation EV charging technology across the EV ecosystem, including home, fleet, multifamily and retail locations. Blink will also launch a new network and accompanying mobile app that enable a more seamless, efficient, and affordable charging experience for fleets and consumers.

Blink Charging offers the industry’s only complete, end-to-end solution for the EV charging ecosystem, powering electrification globally for consumers, fleets, businesses, retailers, developers and municipalities. Providing the most flexibility in the industry, Blink’s unique business models empowers personalized EV charging strategies that achieve customer goals and ensure success whether customers want to own, host or operate their charging infrastructure.

Blink Charging will be in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall at booth #3623. Blink Charging will also host a press conference on January 5 at 11:15 a.m. Pacific. To schedule an interview, email [email protected] .

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 30,000 charging ports in 13 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services includes its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.