Quad Completes Sale of Former Oklahoma City and Fernley Manufacturing Facilities

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “Company”), today announced it has completed the sale of its former Oklahoma City, OK, and Fernley, NV, manufacturing facilities to affiliates of Industrial Realty Group, LLC, one of the country’s largest owners of commercial and industrial properties, for combined net proceeds of $58.6 million.

Quad will use proceeds from the sale to reduce debt and continue accelerating its competitive position as a marketing solutions partner.

