(BEKE) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your KE Holdings Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

On December 16, 2021, Muddy Waters Research, a short seller, released a report alleging multiple problems with KE. Muddy Waters stated, "We are short BEKE because we conclude the Company is engaged in systemic fraud, by our estimate, inflating its new home sales GTV by over ~126% and its commission revenues by approximately ~77–96%. We found massive discrepancies between the transaction volumes, store count and agent count reported to investors and the transaction data from our multi-month data collection program from BEKE's platform. We corroborated these discrepancies by spot-checking our findings through primary due diligence on BEKE's stores, including field interviews and site visits."

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or a KE shareholder interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

