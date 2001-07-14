Logo
Nerdy Names Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Bill Hansen as Senior Adviser, Institutional Strategy

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, today announced that former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education William “Bill” D. Hansen has been named Senior Advisor, Institutional Strategy, and will support the company’s efforts to further build and scale its K12 institutional offerings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005244/en/

Bill_HansenHeadshot_webready.jpg

Nerdy Names Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Bill Hansen as Senior Adviser, Institutional Strategy (Photo: Business Wire)

The appointment follows the launch of Varsity+Tutors+for+Schools, a new offering that provides school districts with direct access to a suite of the company’s online learning solutions available via its Learning Platform as a Service offering. Since launching in August, Nerdy has announced contracts with 47 school districts for an aggregate annual contract value of nearly $10 million, and Hansen’s appointment will help accelerate these efforts.

“We are fortunate to have an accomplished leader of Bill’s caliber and experience serving as a senior advisor to our team,” said Chuck Cohn, Nerdy’s Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “He deeply understands the needs of schools and students around the country, and brings invaluable insight and knowledge about how to scale our solutions to help students at a national scale.”

Hansen served as U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education from 2001-2003. From 1993 until his appointment as deputy secretary, he held the position as the President and CEO of the Education Finance Council, which works to expand educational opportunities for students to pursue their dreams of a postsecondary education. He has also served on several state and national boards and commissions on reforming elementary and secondary schools.

Hansen will play an active role in advising the company on the development and optimization of its products and go-market strategies as it expands to help K12 schools nationally. He will serve as an advisor in accelerating the company’s efforts to expand its services to wider populations of students, promoting the efficacy of supplemental learning, and raising awareness with policymakers and decision-makers at a national level.

“An abundance of data tells us that high-dosage tutoring is highly effective at delivering outcomes for students. Partnering with Nerdy, the leader in delivering high-quality live online instruction at scale, puts me in a position to help expand effective solutions that address the incredible challenges and opportunities schools are facing during this unprecedented time,” Hansen said. “Administrators, teachers, students, and parents are in need of new tools and resources to support their unique learning objectives, and I’ve found Varsity Tutors and its Learning Platform as a Service offering and AI-enabled investments to be especially well-positioned to help school districts solve important problems.”

Hansen most recently served as CEO and president of Strada Education Network, formerly USAFunds, a national nonprofit dedicated to improving lives by strengthening the pathways between education and employment. Prior to Strada, he served as President and Chairman of Scantron, a national leader in innovative assessment tools, as well as CEO of Madison Education Group and held various leadership positions at Chartwell Education Group, both education-related consulting firms.

About Nerdy

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nerdy.com%2F.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211217005244r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005244/en/

