Brookfield Closes $4 Billion Commercial Real Estate Debt Fund

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Brookfield Closes $4 Billion Commercial Real Estate Debt Fund

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield announced today it has closed its latest flagship real estate debt fund, Brookfield Real Estate Finance Fund VI (BREF VI), with total capital commitments of over $4 billion, exceeding an initial target of $3 billion.

A diverse group of nearly 50 LPs committed to BREF VI, including public and private pension plans, labor organizations, endowments and foundations, financial institutions, and insurance companies. The United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia Pacific are all represented among the investors in the Fund.

Brookfield committed $400 million to the fund highlighting its longstanding alignment of interests with investors.

Andrea Balkan, Managing Partner who oversees the Fund, said, “Our fundraising effort has gone exceptionally well, and we appreciate the strong support we have received from our investors. We have been actively investing and are excited about the opportunities to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns on real estate debt investments.”

BREF VI continues Brookfield’s successful real estate debt investment strategy, with a focus on lending against high-quality real estate assets in major U.S. metropolitan markets, and selectively in the U.K. and Europe, at valuations that are below long-term intrinsic value. To date, the Fund has closed on 15 investments, representing aggregate mezzanine lending commitments in excess of $700 million.

About Brookfield

Brookfield is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$650 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity, and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

Brookfield is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbols BAM and BAM.A respectively.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com or contact:

Media
Kerrie McHugh
Tel: (212) 618 3469
[email protected]		Investor Relations
Linda Northwood
Tel: (416) 359-8647
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODQxNDE4MiM0NjIwNDE5IzIwMDk5Njg=
Brookfield-Asset-Management-In.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment