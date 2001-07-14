Logo
Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University Celebrates 10-year Anniversary

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University (JWMI) is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, honoring the significant accomplishments and milestones of JWMI over the past decade, along with commemorating its founder, the late Jack Welch.

Strayer University acquired JWMI in December 2011, adding the institute’s prestigious master’s in business administration (MBA) to its degree offerings. Since then, JWMI has rapidly expanded its business programs and concentrations, along with boasting a diverse global alumni network. Over 10 years, nearly 3,000 students at JWMI had the unique opportunity to learn from aptly named “Experts of Practice,” made up of some of today’s most influential current and former CEOs, including those at Berkshire Hathaway, Netflix, Medtronic, Walgreen’s, Boeing, McDonald’s and many other global leaders Jack Welch mentored.

“JWMI was Jack’s passion and now, his legacy. It is inspiring to see his vision live on through the lives of all the students he’s been able to educate, and all he has done for business education,” says Robert Silberman, executive chairman of Strategic Education, Inc., parent company of Strayer University, “Jack’s principles and people management practices define JWMI and will be defining this institution for years to come.”

While other programs study great business leaders, JWMI was built by one. Named “Manager of the Century” by Fortune magazine and coined “The CEO of CEOs” in Forbes' 100 Greatest Business Minds feature, Jack Welch was one of the world’s most respected and celebrated CEOs. He left a legacy built on his unmatched track record of success, enormous love of people, fierce passion for winning, and unbridled desire to change the world for the better.

“Jack Welch left a legacy that will long impact students and future business leaders alike,” says Andréa Backman, president of Strayer University, “It was a great honor to know, work with, and be mentored by Jack. I’m proud to be a part of continuing his efforts.”

Today, JWMI has an international presence, with 18% of the student population living outside the United States in 67 countries. Additionally, half of the JWMI MBA student body is female. JWMI boasts a network of nearly 3,000 alumni and counting, growing Jack’s legacy with each graduating class.

JWMI has been consistently honored and highly ranked by CEO Magazine, Princeton Review, Poets & Quants, and others. The JWMI MBA curriculum provides a firm academic grounding in leadership strategy, marketing, and finance, infused with Jack’s winning philosophy on leadership development, people management, and more. Its MBA degree is designed for professionals looking for a well-rounded experience and includes concentrations in Operations Management, Healthcare, and Human Resources, as well as certificate programs in Leadership, Healthcare and Human Resources. Jack Welch also created the Welch Way, a series of eight self-paced courses that give students a playbook to help them put mission-critical leadership concepts into action.

“JWMI transforms professionals into leaders, with ideas built on a practical foundation to help students gain confidence and a CEO mindset,” says Mary Carr, dean of JWMI, “The Institute focuses on infusing Jack’s vision to innovate business education while ensuring every student loves the process of getting there.”

Jack Welch’s vision to transform business education has been embedded in the institution, as JWMI continues to attract top-tier faculty and business leaders to educate MBA students with on-the-job knowledge.

About Strayer University

Founded in 1892, Strayer University is an institution of higher learning for working adult students. It offers flexible and affordable undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration (including the Jack Welch Management Institute MBA), accounting, information technology, education, health services, public administration and criminal justice, as well as non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain. Strayer University is an accredited institution and a member of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), www.msche.org. Strayer University’s accreditation status is Accreditation Reaffirmed. MSCHE most recently reaffirmed Strayer University’s accreditation status in June 2017, with the next self-study evaluation scheduled for the 2025–2026 academic year. MSCHE is an institutional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.strayer.edu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005048/en/

