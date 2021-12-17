OncoSec Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

PR Newswire

PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) (the "Company" or "OncoSec"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer, today announced that Margaret Dalesandro, Ph.D., Chair of the Board of Directors and member of the Leadership Committee, has resigned from the Board of Directors and the Leadership Committee, effective immediately, and Dr. Linda Shi, M.D., Ph.D., has been added to the OncoSec Board of Directors and appointed Chair.

Kevin Smith remarked, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are grateful to Margaret for her leadership, expert guidance, and commitment to the company, particularly over the last six months stepping into her active role on the Leadership Committee. We would like to thank Margaret for her dedication to the company."

Dr. Linda Shi is the deputy president and Chief Medical officer of Grand Pharma (China), as well as an Executive Director of Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited, a publicly listed company in Hong Kong. Prior to joining Grand Pharma, Dr. Shi was the EU Regulatory Leader in the Global Regulatory Affairs for Neuroscience at Janssen R&D in Belgium. Dr. Shi has over 30 years of clinical and research experience in academic settings and the pharmaceutical industry, with significant experience working with global multifunctional matrixed teams to drive forward complex projects. She led various applications for clinical trials and INDs across Europe and the United States. Dr. Shi obtained her M.D. in China and a Ph.D. in Medical Sciences from Vrije Universiteit Brussel. She has been appointed as a guest professor and visiting fellow in various universities worldwide.

Yuhang Zhao, Ph.D. notified the Company of her resignation as Director and member of the Leadership Committee, effective immediately. Kevin Smith added, "Yuhang made significant contributions to the Board of Directors over the last two years and we are grateful for her efforts."

As a result of the changes, Kevin Smith is now a member of the Leadership Committee.

Lastly, regarding the CEO search, the Leadership Committee and Board of Directors continue to meet with high quality candidates and remain committed to naming a new CEO in the near-term.

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (the "Company," "OncoSec," "we" or "our") is a biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. OncoSec's lead immunotherapy investigational product candidate – TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid) – enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions. The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body. OncoSec has built a deep and diverse clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO™ as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non-responders. Results from recently completed clinical studies of TAVO™ have demonstrated a local immune response, and subsequently, a systemic effect as either a monotherapy or combination treatment approach along with an acceptable safety profile, warranting further development. In addition to TAVO™, OncoSec is identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its new Visceral Lesion Applicator (VLA), to target deep visceral lesions, such as liver, lung or pancreatic lesions. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

TAVO™ is a trademark of OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Company Contact

Investor Contact

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

+1-617-308-4306

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncosec-announces-changes-to-its-board-of-directors-301447437.html

SOURCE OncoSec Medical Incorporated