Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home Delivers Cinemark's Best U.S. Box Office Opening Night of All Time

Cinemark+Holdings%2C+Inc.%2C one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced that enthusiasm for Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home set a U.S. box office record, delivering Cinemark’s best opening night of all time. Ticket sales for the movie skyrocketed through advance sales and continued until opening, with a meaningful portion of fans returning to the theatre for the first time since the pandemic. Demand to see the live-action multiverse in an ultra-immersive auditorium resulted in record-setting XD purchases.

“Moviegoers flocked to our theatres last night to experience Spider-Man: No Way Home in a state-of-the-art cinematic environment, setting multiple Cinemark all-time records,” said Justin McDaniel, Cinemark SVP of Global Content. “The sheer volume of people who came to see this film on the biggest screen, many for the first time since the pandemic, underscores the irreplaceable value of the in-theatre experience, which we are thrilled to continue to offer in collaboration with our studio partners. Congratulations to the entire Sony team for a remarkable opening performance for their latest blockbuster.”

Most importantly for the exhibition industry, a number of in-theatre moviegoers were returning to the immersive, cinematic environment for the first time since theatres reopened in 2020. This emphasizes that, with strong film content and heightened consumer confidence in moviegoing, theatrical exhibition remains a sought-after out-of-home entertainment experience. Notably, XD ticket sales set an all-time opening night record, showing the power of being truly immersed in a cinematic universe.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 524 theatres (324 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,897 screens (4,440 U.S., 1,457 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.cinemark.com%2F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005314/en/