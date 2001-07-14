Logo
Online Automotive Retailer Vroom Announces First Extended Mile Hub in Orlando, Offering More Personalized Concierge Experience for Florida Customers

Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM), a leading ecommerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced its first Extended Mile hub in Orlando, Florida. Similar to Vroom’s Last Mile hubs but with broader reach, the new Extended Mile hub in Winter Garden provides a more customized driveway experience for 4.2 million people in more than 300 ZIP codes across Florida.

Vroom has delivered in the Orlando area since the company was founded in 2012, then launched one of the first Last Mile hubs there in 2018. The previous Last Mile hub has now been upgraded to become the first Extended Mile hub, where customer advocates transport cars directly to even more car buyers’ driveways on Vroom-branded trucks and show them how to use their new vehicles.

After the Orlando Last Mile hub’s success, Vroom began rolling out more hubs across the country last year, with 25 launched so far and more coming soon. The Extended Mile program is the next tier of growth for Vroom’s customer delivery and pickup experience, and the company plans to launch it in more locations in the coming months. The Last Mile and Extended Mile hub expansion efforts are led by Vroom’s Chief Logistics Officer Mary Kay Wegner.

“After successfully opening dozens of Last Mile hubs across the country, starting right here in Orlando, we’re excited to be leveling up to the next phase of concierge service with our new Extended Mile offering,” said Wegner. “Orlando has been an important market for Vroom for years, and we’re proud to be part of the recent wave of tech companies that are expanding their presences in Florida.”

Vroom’s mission is to offer the best driveway experience possible for both delivery and pickup. Car purchases by Orlando-area Vroom customers increased by 83% year-over-year from the first half of 2020 to 2021, and cars sold to Vroom by Orlando-area consumers increased by 475% during that time. With an emphasis on customer service, Vroom is taking a unique approach by recruiting employees with hospitality and client service experience for its hubs. Along with delivering thousands of vehicles this year, the Extended Mile hub team has also helped local customers celebrate big moments, including surprise birthday and graduation deliveries.

“We are committed to meeting the growing customer demand for our vehicles with the service they deserve,” said Hanif Saad, Senior Manager of Hub Operations at Vroom. “We have doubled the number of delivery trucks and employees, and are actively recruiting locally to fill open roles. This will allow us to ensure that many of the Vroom vehicles arriving in Florida can make a pit stop at our Orlando hub for quality inspections and reconditioning, and timely delivery.”

Through its ecommerce platform and data-driven technology, Vroom offers thousands of low-mileage, reconditioned vehicles with delivery to consumers wherever they are in the U.S. It also arranges financing through leading lenders, and offers warranty and other value-added products that provide convenience for customers. In addition to providing a better way to buy a car, Vroom%26rsquo%3Bs+Sell+Us+Your+Car%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E offering allows customers who wish to sell or trade in their vehicles to receive appraisals within minutes, attractive market-based pricing, hassle-free loan payoffs and convenient vehicle pickup.

For more information on Vroom’s car buying and selling options, visit Vroom.com.

About Vroom:

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform designed to offer a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The company's scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and at-home pick-up and delivery. Vroom is based in New York and Houston and also operates the Texas Direct Auto and CarStory brands.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005096/en/

