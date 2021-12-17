Logo
Outokumpu - Next plan period 2022-2024 for share-based programs and a payment of the 2021 share rewards

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HELSINKI, Dec. 17, 2021

HELSINKI, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --As part of the long-term incentive programs for key employees in Outokumpu, the Board of Directors has approved the commencement of the plan period 2022–2024 for the company's share-based programs. Furthermore, the Board approved the deliveries of a share reward from the Restricted Share Pool 2019–2021.

Plan periods for share-based programs 2022–2024

The Board of Directors has approved the commencement of Outokumpu's share-based programs for the period 2022–2024, the Performance Share Plan and the Restricted Share Pool. The plans commence at the beginning of 2022.

The earning criteria of the Performance Share Plan for this period are Outokumpu's return on capital employed. The maximum number of participants in the plan period 2022–2024 is 150 key employees. The maximum number of gross shares (taxes included) that can be allocated is 3,700,000.

The Restricted Share Pool is used for a limited number of employees, i.a., in cases of key recruitments, exceptional performance, high potential, retention need, and other individual specific situations. The maximum number of gross shares (taxes included) that can be allocated is 500,000 for the plan period 2022–2024.

The share rewards will be distributed in the spring of 2025, if the employment conditions and performance criterion are met. Applicable taxes will be deducted from gross shares, and the remaining net value will be delivered to the participants in Outokumpu shares.

A share reward in the Restricted Share Pool 2019–2021

The Board of Directors has approved the delivery of a share reward in advance from the Restricted Share Pool 2019–2021. When Pia Aaltonen-Forsell was employed in December 2018, it was agreed that she would be paid her share reward from the Restricted Share Pool 2019–2021 already in December 2021 instead of the spring 2022. After deduction for applicable taxes, the total net number of shares delivered will be 10,950 by the end of December 2021. Decisions regarding the other share rewards from the plans ending in 2021 will be made in due course and distributed in spring 2022.

More information on share-based programs and their terms is available at www.outokumpu.com/en/investors/governance/remuneration/share-based-incentive-programs.

Outokumpu Oyj
Stock exchange release
December 17, 2021 at 4.15 pm EET

For more information:

Investors: Linda Häkkilä, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 071 9669

Media: Päivi Allenius, VP – Communications, tel. +358 40 753 7374

Outokumpu Oyj

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/outokumpu-oyj/r/outokumpu---next-plan-period-2022-2024-for-share-based-programs-and-a-payment-of-the-2021-share-rewa,c3474634

favicon.png?sn=IO11702&sd=2021-12-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outokumpu--next-plan-period-20222024-for-share-based-programs-and-a-payment-of-the-2021-share-rewards-301447453.html

SOURCE Outokumpu Oyj

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO11702&Transmission_Id=202112170926PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO11702&DateId=20211217
