JX Luxventure Limited Announces Reorganization and Removal of Variable Interest Entity Structure

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

JX Luxventure Limited Announces Reorganization and Removal of Variable Interest Entity Structure

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAIKOU, China, Dec. 17, 2021

HAIKOU, China, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) (the "Company"), a company engaged in casual menswear, cross-border merchandise, airfare and tourism business announced today that the Company has removed its variable interest entity ("VIE") structure and has become the sole shareholder of its Flower Crown Holding's operating entities in China ("Flower Crown China Entities").

Effective December 13, 2021, the Company reorganized its corporate subsidiary structure in connection with the Flower Crown China Entities. As a result of the restructuring, the Company no longer operates the Flower Crown China Entities through a VIE structure and is now the sole shareholder of Flower Crown China Entities. For details, please refer to Form 6K filed in connection with the reorganization.

The reorganization was approved by the unanimous consent of the Company's Board of Directors and the affirmative vote of the holders of approximately 60.4% of the total issued and outstanding capital stock of the Company, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Business Corporations Act of the Marshall Islands and the listing rules of the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Ms. Sun "Ice" Lei, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented: "We set the increase of company revenue and strength of corporate governance as top priorities for 2021. For the first 6 months of 2021, our Company's revenue exceeded the entire full year revenue for 2020 by 20% and this reorganization has simplified our corporate structure by establishing direct ownership of all our operating companies. I look forward to building on this momentum and having a strong finish for 2021. Today, we are honored to be a foreign company listed on the NASDAQ stock market, and hope that in the future, NASDAQ stock market will be proud to have JX Luxventure as part of its listing companies."

About JX Luxventure Limited

Headquartered in Haikou, China, JX Luxventure Limited, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of menswear, cross-border merchandise, airfare and tourism. To learn more about the Company, please visit its corporate website at en.jxluxventure.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of KBS Fashion Group Limited, and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

favicon.png?sn=CN11240&sd=2021-12-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jx-luxventure-limited-announces-reorganization-and-removal-of-variable-interest-entity-structure-301447125.html

SOURCE JX Luxventure Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN11240&Transmission_Id=202112170936PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN11240&DateId=20211217
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment