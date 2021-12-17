THE APOLLO'S ASSOCIATION WITH SIRIUSXM ENTERS NEW CHAPTER WITH $5 MILLION GIFT FOR THE SUPPORT OF ARTISTS AND ACCESS FOR NEW AUDIENCES

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

THE APOLLO'S ASSOCIATION WITH SIRIUSXM ENTERS NEW CHAPTER WITH $5 MILLION GIFT FOR THE SUPPORT OF ARTISTS AND ACCESS FOR NEW AUDIENCES

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Apollo Naming Orchestra Level of Historic Theater After SiriusXM

Apollo and SiriusXM, committed to supporting diverse artists, have created special nights at the famed theater for more than a decade

PR Newswire

HARLEM, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2021

HARLEM, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apollo, one of America's cultural treasures, announced today it received a $5 million gift from Sirius XM Radio Inc., the leading audio entertainment company in North America, building on the organization's over a decade relationship. In recognition of the gift and for the many special performances held by SiriusXM at the theater since 2010, the Apollo will name the Orchestra Level of the historic theater the SiriusXM Orchestra. SiriusXM's exclusive shows at the Apollo further both the Apollo and SiriusXM's support of artists and help create access for a wide range of audiences.

sirius_xm_radio_logo.jpg

The generous donation, which comes at a pivotal moment for the non-profit as it opens its doors in January for the winter/spring 2022 season, helps support the Apollo's mission to create and present work that center Black artists and voices from the African Diaspora. The gift to the Apollo was funded by the company's charitable arm, SiriusXM Cares.

Over the past 88 years, the Apollo has hosted audiences from all over the world and launched the careers of incredible artists from Aretha Franklin and James Brown to Lauryn Hill, D'Angelo and countless more. And since 2010, SiriusXM has held a series of critically acclaimed and first-ever performances at the theater featuring a range of artists including Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, U2, Pitbull, and Bruce Springsteen.

In recent months, as part of the Apollo and SiriusXM's more than decade-long relationship, the organizations have presented an array of invitation-only concerts for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners, including Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, who gave a special performance in her hometown of New York City last month; the singer-songwriter H.E.R., who originally debuted on the theater's stage as part of "Showtime at the Apollo"; and Coldplay, who made their Apollo debut as part of SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series in September. At the time, Coldplay front man Chris Martin shared with the audience, "We've been dreaming of playing here for a long, long time."

"I am incredibly grateful to SiriusXM for their continued commitment to the Apollo and their immense generosity. Bringing together the country's leading audio entertainment company and the world's leading home for Black artists is an ideal match, and it's been an honor to work with them to bring performances from some of the most iconic performers to the Apollo Stage," said Apollo President and CEO Jonelle Procope. "The Apollo has long been a vibrant platform for artistic innovation, from musical and comedy performances to timely conversations on topics facing our communities. I look forward to our continued collaboration with SiriusXM as we celebrate Black excellence on our stages."

"Ever since we held our first special concert there in 2010 with Paul McCartney, we have seen why the Apollo is hallowed ground for artists, their joy and excitement so visible as they perform on its stage," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. "We are proud to support the Apollo and its mission, and we look forward to bringing many more great shows to the world-famous Apollo."

Looking ahead to 2022, the Apollo will offer a dynamic line-up of free and ticketed programs in person at the Apollo's historic theater and online on the Apollo Digital Stage. Highlights include the long-anticipated return of the Amateur Night at the Apollo competition on Wednesday, February 16 at 7:30pm EST; Apollo Master Artist-in-Residence Ta-Nehisi Coates and The Roots' Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, in conversation; the Lyricist Lounge 30th Anniversary Concert featuring hip-hop trailblazers to be announced; the premiere of The Gathering: A Collective Ring Shout, co-presented by the American Composers Orchestra and the Apollo and co-curated by National Black Theatre; the return of the Africa Now! Festival featuring East African jazz vocalist and Grammy nominee Somi; and more. As with all of its programming, the non-profit Apollo's season centers Black artists and voices from the African Diaspora with myriad opportunities for artists and audiences to come back together at the iconic theater. For a complete line-up and more information about the Apollo, please visit www.ApolloTheater.org.

About the Apollo Theater
The legendary Apollo—the soul of American culture—plays a vital role in cultivating emerging artists and launching legends. Since its founding, the Apollo has served as a center of innovation and a creative catalyst for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world.

With music at its core, the Apollo's programming extends to dance, theater, spoken word, and more. This includes the world premiere of the theatrical adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates's Between the World and Me and the New York premiere of the opera We Shall Not Be Moved; special programs such as the blockbuster concert Bruno Mars Live at the Apollo; 100: The Apollo Celebrates Ella; and the annual Africa Now! Festival. The non-profit Apollo Theater is a performing arts presenter, commissioner, and collaborator that also produces festivals and large-scale dance and musical works organized around a set of core initiatives that celebrate and extend the Apollo's legacy through a contemporary lens, including the Women of the World (WOW) Festival as well as other multidisciplinary collaborations with partner organizations.

Since introducing the first Amateur Night contests in 1934, the Apollo has served as a testing ground for new artists working across a variety of art forms and has ushered in the emergence of many new musical genres—including jazz, swing, bebop, R&B, gospel, blues, soul, and hip-hop. Among the countless legendary performers who launched their careers at the Apollo are Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Luther Vandross, H.E.R., D'Angelo, Lauryn Hill, Machine Gun Kelly, and Miri Ben Ari; and the Apollo's forward-looking artistic vision continues to build on this legacy. For more information about the Apollo, visit www.ApolloTheater.org.

About SiriusXM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment, and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast, and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics, and monetization. The Company's advertising sales organization, which operates as SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization, and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

For more information, please contact:

Fatima Jones
Senior Director of Marketing and Communications
[email protected]

Josh Balber
Resnicow and Associates
[email protected]
212-671-5175

Patrick Reilly
SiriusXM
[email protected]

Apollo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY11262&sd=2021-12-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-apollos-association-with-siriusxm-enters-new-chapter-with-5-million-gift-for-the-support-of-artists-and-access-for-new-audiences-301447308.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY11262&Transmission_Id=202112170930PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY11262&DateId=20211217
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment