ASYMmetric ETFs Trust Buys Coterra Energy Inc, Baxter International Inc, Newmont Corp, Sells Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc

Investment company ASYMmetric ETFs Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Coterra Energy Inc, Baxter International Inc, Newmont Corp, ServiceNow Inc, Organon, sells Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ASYMmetric ETFs Trust. As of 2021Q3, ASYMmetric ETFs Trust owns 50 stocks with a total value of $15 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) - 22,993 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 329.86% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 6,760 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 461.46% Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 2,454 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 361.28% American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) - 4,225 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 354.30% Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 3,335 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 413.08%

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.77 and $83.61, with an estimated average price of $79.12. The stock is now traded at around $84.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 3,809 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $599.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 471 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $29.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 8,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 329.86%. The purchase prices were between $14.42 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 22,993 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 461.46%. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $59.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 6,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 361.28%. The purchase prices were between $144.45 and $168, with an estimated average price of $156.92. The stock is now traded at around $174.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 2,454 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 354.30%. The purchase prices were between $81.18 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $87.31. The stock is now traded at around $87.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 4,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 434.36%. The purchase prices were between $99 and $118.93, with an estimated average price of $108.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 2,955 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 413.08%. The purchase prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18. The stock is now traded at around $136.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 3,335 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust sold out a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $657.71 and $825.77, with an estimated average price of $748.92.

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $115.56 and $129.76, with an estimated average price of $122.15.