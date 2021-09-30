Logo
ASYMmetric ETFs Trust Buys Coterra Energy Inc, Baxter International Inc, Newmont Corp, Sells Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company ASYMmetric ETFs Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Coterra Energy Inc, Baxter International Inc, Newmont Corp, ServiceNow Inc, Organon, sells Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ASYMmetric ETFs Trust. As of 2021Q3, ASYMmetric ETFs Trust owns 50 stocks with a total value of $15 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asymshares+asymmetric+500+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF
  1. Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) - 22,993 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 329.86%
  2. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 6,760 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 461.46%
  3. Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 2,454 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 361.28%
  4. American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) - 4,225 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 354.30%
  5. Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 3,335 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 413.08%
New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.77 and $83.61, with an estimated average price of $79.12. The stock is now traded at around $84.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 3,809 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $599.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 471 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $29.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 8,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 329.86%. The purchase prices were between $14.42 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 22,993 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 461.46%. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $59.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 6,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 361.28%. The purchase prices were between $144.45 and $168, with an estimated average price of $156.92. The stock is now traded at around $174.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 2,454 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 354.30%. The purchase prices were between $81.18 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $87.31. The stock is now traded at around $87.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 4,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 434.36%. The purchase prices were between $99 and $118.93, with an estimated average price of $108.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 2,955 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 413.08%. The purchase prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18. The stock is now traded at around $136.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 3,335 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust sold out a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $657.71 and $825.77, with an estimated average price of $748.92.

Sold Out: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $115.56 and $129.76, with an estimated average price of $122.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF. Also check out:

1. ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF keeps buying
