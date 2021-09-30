DGI Investment Trust Buys Popular Inc

Investment company DGI Investment Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Popular Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DGI Investment Trust. As of 2021Q3, DGI Investment Trust owns 9 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of DGI Balanced Fund. Also check out:
1. DGI Balanced Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. DGI Balanced Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DGI Balanced Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DGI Balanced Fund keeps buying
- Added Positions: BPOP,
For the details of DGI Balanced Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dgi+balanced+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DGI Balanced Fund
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 113,400 shares, 29.93% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 150,000 shares, 20.18% of the total portfolio.
- Popular Inc (BPOP) - 380,000 shares, 18.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.41%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 139,300 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 156,000 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio.
DGI Investment Trust added to a holding in Popular Inc by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $69.13 and $79.03, with an estimated average price of $74.44. The stock is now traded at around $76.852000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 380,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of DGI Balanced Fund. Also check out:
1. DGI Balanced Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. DGI Balanced Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DGI Balanced Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DGI Balanced Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment