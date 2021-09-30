DGI Investment Trust Buys Popular Inc

Added Positions: BPOP,

Investment company DGI Investment Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Popular Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DGI Investment Trust. As of 2021Q3, DGI Investment Trust owns 9 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DGI Balanced Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dgi+balanced+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 113,400 shares, 29.93% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 150,000 shares, 20.18% of the total portfolio. Popular Inc (BPOP) - 380,000 shares, 18.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.41% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 139,300 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 156,000 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio.

DGI Investment Trust added to a holding in Popular Inc by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $69.13 and $79.03, with an estimated average price of $74.44. The stock is now traded at around $76.852000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 380,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.