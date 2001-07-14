General Mills Names Doug Martin Chief Brand and Disruptive Growth Officer

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) today announced Doug Martin as chief brand and disruptive growth officer, effective Jan. 3, 2022. In addition to his current role as chief disruptive growth officer, Martin has overseen brand experience since July 2021. Martin will continue to report to Dana McNabb, chief strategy and growth officer, and oversee the company’s global brand building capability, as well as its emergent business innovation.

In his new role, Martin will have accountability for consumer brand experience and activations and focus on building modern brands, in addition to driving future long-term growth through General Mills’ corporate venture capabilities.

“Combining brand and growth leadership enables us to drive relevance with existing consumers and unlock new audiences through innovation,” said Dana McNabb, chief strategy and growth officer at General Mills. “With his extensive experience in building iconic brands, his expertise in creating value through understanding and solving consumer problems through bold innovation, and his proven ability to foster a culture of inclusion, Doug is an incredible asset to our organization. I’m thrilled to see him leverage his deep business experience to further operationalize our brand experiences and take our marketing and disruptive innovation efforts to the next level.”

During his 15-year tenure at General Mills, Martin has held positions of increasing responsibility across the Snacks, Cereal and Dairy operating units. Most recently, he served as president of General Mills’ North America Dairy operating unit, where he had responsibility for business and brand growth across brands like Yoplait and Liberté and led successful innovations like the launch of Oui by Yoplait. Martin joined General Mills in 2006 in the brand management function as an associate marketing manager in the organic food division.

“The past two years have been a time of unprecedented disruption, and I’ve been incredibly proud of how our teams at General Mills have risen to meet that challenge,” said Doug Martin. “The pandemic showed us just how critical we are to our consumers. As we head into the future, we have the opportunity to become even more important in their lives, as we solve problems and deliver joy through our brands. We’ll continue to learn, experiment and iterate with new brands and business models—and this is what excites me about the next era of growth for General Mills.”

Martin holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Business Administration from the Anderson School at UCLA.

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

