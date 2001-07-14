American Water Charitable Foundation Provides Support to Tornado Disaster Relief Efforts in Kentucky and Illinois

The American Water Charitable Foundation (AWCF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today it is providing grants totaling $20,000 to assist communities impacted by this past weekend’s devastating tornadoes in Kentucky and Illinois, two of the states where the company operates.

These grants include the American Red Cross in Kentucky and the Edwardsville Community Foundation Relief Fund.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is pleased to join the many others who have contributed their time and resources to support the hundreds of thousands of people impacted by these devastating storms,” said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. “We understand how critical clean, safe drinking water is in our daily lives and in times of emergencies. We hope this contribution can provide some assistance to the residents of these affected communities."

The funding was made possible through the AWCF’s Disaster Relief Grant Program. Additional contributions will be provided through the Foundation’s Volunteer and Matching Gift Program to further the impact of personal donations from employees and executive leadership.

About the American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing+commitment to being a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. The Foundation helps support American Water employee-identified nonprofit endeavors.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

