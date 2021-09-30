PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust Buys Danaher Corp, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Clorox Co, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: DHR, MPWR, WPM, ICE, U, CROX, NTNX, SAM, FRPT, WIRE, FBP, NWN, XENT, CUTR, CIEN, RRGB, AAN, WNC, INGN, GCP, BRBR, OLN, PRA, CVGW, INDB, HFC, HSII, DHC, SCVL, TWI, FORR, PBYI, MTOR, CNSL, FARM, CDTX, HALL, MG, DHX, LYTS, NBTB, STBA,
- Added Positions: VTI, CLX, AAPL, ZBH, ENTG, MA, ZEN, SAIA, AMZN, GGG, UNP, LAZR, NEE, LESL, MKC, PLAN, CSGP, AJRD, HR, NVDA, TMX, TTC, WTM, OKTA, BVS, HRL, HZO, MNR, ROK, PSTG, ABM, FTV, ELVT, RE, PLNT, STE, CUZ, VBTX, DDS, SMP, AVA, ABCM,
- Reduced Positions: LW, MRNA, JNJ, BDX, OLED, MDLA, NTRS, AON, GOOGL, ICUI, TRV, ASAN, MWA, APH, BXP, CALM, KMB, SJW, SAFM, BDRFY, HSY, SMAR, ANF, Y, MDRX, WTRG, HUBG, MED, NOC, TSCO, RTX, MMM, HTH, AXL, AEL, ARCB, BANR, CSGS, COKE, XRAY, GCO, GVA, GPI, HNI, HIBB, IART, MOG.A, NTGR, PIPR, POLY, SANM, SIG, SCL, STC, UHS, USNA, VECO, AAWW, BKU, RLGY, ENVA, FCPT, KTB, AIR, ADTN, ANDE, APOG, ASTE, BAX, PRDO, SCHW, CCOI, CMTL, EXTR, FBNC, BANC, FDP, EQC, HIG, ODP, PLAB, BPOP, PRGS, NXGN, RPT, SNPS, TNC, TEN, UIS, OSPN, WERN, ULTA, LL, MYRG, KRA, SXC, HMST, CUBI, NOW, BCC, SPNT, DNOW, NEWR, NXRT, VREX, SGH, CB, AVD, ARCH, ATRO, AVT, BCBP, BBSI, BHE, CWT, CPSI, COO, CXW, DAKT, DBD, EZPW, ENDP, FSP, GNW, HAFC, HWKN, HSTM, IDA, BCOR, NSIT, TILE, SNEX, IVC, SJM, KELYA, TBI, LCI, VRE, MAN, MATW, MET, NBR, NTUS, OFIX, POWL, PFBC, RGP, SAFT, SCSC, SNN, STRT, SRDX, TECH, TRST, UFI, UFCS, WRB, XRX, UVE, TOWN, EIG, SMCI, INFN, SCOR, APEI, FOR, ROIC, NFBK, UIHC, NX, RGA, CLW, AMPH, CPS, WSR, NPTN, PARR, RDUS, YELP, FSBW, NBHC, HY, ENTA, AHH, RMAX, COMM, CSLT, RYAM, VRTV, CTLT, JRVR, CHCT, OOMA, ABTX, CTMX, VRS, ASIX, REVG, WOW, ILPT, AGS, ZS, ARLO, AGX, ALOT, ATNI, BELFB, CAMP, CMLS, FBIZ, GHL, LNDC, MTW, MCHX, NRIM, CNXN, TZOO, UMBF, UEIC, UTI, VLY, WNEB, DGICA, PRIM, ALGT, ARAY, BWFG, INBK, HBCP, MRBK, LEVL, ACA, SPFI, MRVI,
- Sold Out: TXN, UNH, ACN, NTR, SHW, VSTO, SPLK, AVB, STAR, SSP, PBF, WST, GDOT, LANC, MMSI, MSEX, MOH, HLIT, GMED, USCR, AWK, VNDA, VTOL, DFIN, EGRX, AX, ECHO, COWN, DK, EVC, GEO, MTRX, BTU, EXTN, CBTX, CEIX, STFC, TISI, TTEC, CRUS, GTN, DSPG, TGI, TCDA, PAE, GOSS, BRY, GRTX, REPH, MPB, BPRN, BVH, NERV, ECPG, TRGP, ORN, USAK, VHI, ASRT,
These are the top 5 holdings of PFM Multi-Manager Domestic Equity Fund
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 2,463,117 shares, 65.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.32%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,734 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.78%
- Masimo Corp (MASI) - 23,145 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 17,750 shares, 0.72% of the total portfolio.
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 28,780 shares, 0.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11%
PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $316.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 16,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)
PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.18 and $517.92, with an estimated average price of $454.36. The stock is now traded at around $488.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 7,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)
PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $41.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 79,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.82 and $121.36, with an estimated average price of $118.73. The stock is now traded at around $134.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.71 and $142.52, with an estimated average price of $118.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,590 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)
PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.26 and $163, with an estimated average price of $137.02. The stock is now traded at around $137.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Clorox Co (CLX)
PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust added to a holding in Clorox Co by 292.41%. The purchase prices were between $162.19 and $187.74, with an estimated average price of $172.28. The stock is now traded at around $177.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 149.55%. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $121.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,058 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust added to a holding in Apple Inc by 61.25%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $172.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 37,515 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 52.73%. The purchase prices were between $111.63 and $134.83, with an estimated average price of $120.55. The stock is now traded at around $135.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 31,340 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 126.92%. The purchase prices were between $115.3 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $129.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Graco Inc (GGG)
PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust added to a holding in Graco Inc by 251.85%. The purchase prices were between $69.97 and $79.71, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $78.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26.Sold Out: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.51 and $66.26, with an estimated average price of $61.13.Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63.Sold Out: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)
PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust sold out a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $45.89, with an estimated average price of $41.19.Reduced: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust reduced to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 79.94%. The sale prices were between $60.37 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $67.84. The stock is now traded at around $57.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust still held 12,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust reduced to a holding in Moderna Inc by 75.62%. The sale prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $285.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust still held 5,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 55.22%. The sale prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $169.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust still held 10,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust reduced to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 41.37%. The sale prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $257.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust still held 9,209 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Universal Display Corp (OLED)
PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust reduced to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 55.79%. The sale prices were between $170.96 and $234.49, with an estimated average price of $207.32. The stock is now traded at around $152.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust still held 4,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust reduced to a holding in Medallia Inc by 77.66%. The sale prices were between $30.57 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $33.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust still held 10,165 shares as of 2021-09-30.
