PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust Buys Danaher Corp, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Clorox Co, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Danaher Corp, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Clorox Co, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sells Texas Instruments Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Moderna Inc, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust. As of 2021Q3, PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust owns 352 stocks with a total value of $835 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PFM Multi-Manager Domestic Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pfm+multi-manager+domestic+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PFM Multi-Manager Domestic Equity Fund
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 2,463,117 shares, 65.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.32%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,734 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.78%
  3. Masimo Corp (MASI) - 23,145 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 17,750 shares, 0.72% of the total portfolio.
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 28,780 shares, 0.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11%
New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $316.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 16,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.18 and $517.92, with an estimated average price of $454.36. The stock is now traded at around $488.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 7,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $41.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 79,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.82 and $121.36, with an estimated average price of $118.73. The stock is now traded at around $134.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.71 and $142.52, with an estimated average price of $118.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,590 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.26 and $163, with an estimated average price of $137.02. The stock is now traded at around $137.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Clorox Co (CLX)

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust added to a holding in Clorox Co by 292.41%. The purchase prices were between $162.19 and $187.74, with an estimated average price of $172.28. The stock is now traded at around $177.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 149.55%. The purchase prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62. The stock is now traded at around $121.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,058 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust added to a holding in Apple Inc by 61.25%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $172.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 37,515 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 52.73%. The purchase prices were between $111.63 and $134.83, with an estimated average price of $120.55. The stock is now traded at around $135.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 31,340 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 126.92%. The purchase prices were between $115.3 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $129.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Graco Inc (GGG)

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust added to a holding in Graco Inc by 251.85%. The purchase prices were between $69.97 and $79.71, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $78.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26.

Sold Out: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.51 and $66.26, with an estimated average price of $61.13.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63.

Sold Out: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust sold out a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $45.89, with an estimated average price of $41.19.

Reduced: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust reduced to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 79.94%. The sale prices were between $60.37 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $67.84. The stock is now traded at around $57.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust still held 12,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust reduced to a holding in Moderna Inc by 75.62%. The sale prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $285.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust still held 5,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 55.22%. The sale prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $169.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust still held 10,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust reduced to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 41.37%. The sale prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $257.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust still held 9,209 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Universal Display Corp (OLED)

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust reduced to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 55.79%. The sale prices were between $170.96 and $234.49, with an estimated average price of $207.32. The stock is now traded at around $152.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust still held 4,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Medallia Inc (MDLA)

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust reduced to a holding in Medallia Inc by 77.66%. The sale prices were between $30.57 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $33.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust still held 10,165 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of PFM Multi-Manager Domestic Equity Fund. Also check out:

1. PFM Multi-Manager Domestic Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. PFM Multi-Manager Domestic Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PFM Multi-Manager Domestic Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PFM Multi-Manager Domestic Equity Fund keeps buying
