Sparta Confirms Iconic Ste. Anne's Spa Will Utilize Its Safe Entry Technology

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / Sparta Group (TSX.V:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") has confirmed that the award-winning Ste. Anne's Spa in Grafton, Ontario will be using the same Safe Entry technology, for which Sparta was highlighted in a recent Global News Segment: COVID-19 - The rising of new screening and safety technology. The system being promoted by Sparta's SBL Testing Technologies division forms an important layer of health protection in the workplace.

Recently, the popular health and wellness resort took possession of the Safe Entry technology, which is best described as an archway that individuals simply walk through to have potential COVID-19 associated symptoms identified. The archway takes just a matter of seconds to scan individuals and determine if they are clear to proceed or present symptoms and require further testing, such as a rapid COVID test.

"So many people are still nervous about travelling outside the country, especially with a lot in the headlines lately about the Omicron variant. Ste. Anne's Spa provides an opportunity for the public to escape day-to-day stress right here in Canada, and now with the added layer of protection our Safe Entry Program brings to Ste. Anne's, I suspect people will feel more comfortable entering the resort setting," said Sparta President and Chief Technology Officer, John O'Bireck.

Like many businesses, Ste. Anne's Spa has experienced a lot of ups and downs during COVID. The wellness spa has used various protective measures throughout the pandemic based on guidance from public health officials, but some patrons have been resistant to constant rapid testing. Ste. Anne's management are excited about using Sparta's Safe Entry Program since it presents a simple way to quickly screen all their patrons while reducing the number of rapid tests needed to allow entry. This is an important step at a time when more people are seeking new ways to enjoy a getaway.

"This is what we really need because it is all about symptoms. While we have had no major outbreaks at Ste. Anne's Spa, the Safe Entry system will help us narrow the field of those that may need testing. I think this added layer of protection can put us in a better position overall, especially now that bookings are back up," explained Ste. Anne's Spa Owner and General Manager, Jim Corcoran.

Currently, Ste. Anne's Spa is fully booked, and experiencing fewer cancellations. Corcoran attributes this in part, to the fact that people are COVID fatigued and therefore in great need of a relaxing retreat. Spa staff believe places like Ste. Anne's are an excellent opportunity for people to improve their mental health. Psychologists, including experts at The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (Camh), Canada's largest mental health teaching hospital, agree. They have said that outings, like going to the spa, can help lessen levels of stress and anxiety due to the ongoing pandemic.

"Not only will the use of our Safe Entry Program give staff and customers at Ste. Anne's peace of mind, but it will also serve as an example for other spas, thus opening up more opportunity for Sparta's health division," John O'Bireck added.

About Ste. Anne's Spa

Established in 1985, Ste. Anne's Spa has a strong reputation for helping care for your mental health and well-being. Through activities such as yoga, meditation, deep breathing classes, as well as a long list of spa treatments, people can unwind, relax, and rejuvenate. All activities and treatments take place in Ste. Anne's countryside setting. The enhanced Spa experience includes an outdoor hydrotherapy program complete with a cold plunge pool with a waterfall, a warm current pool, and several hot tubs with waterfalls. The Ste. Anne's property is picturesque inside and out. Rolling hills, Zen gardens, kilometers of nature trails, as well as delicious and nutritious foods are all part of the tranquil atmosphere. Ste. Anne's Spa prides itself on being a destination of choice for those looking for a peaceful, healthy getaway.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions, and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning, and other shared services to its independent businesses. As Investors are increasingly applying non-financial factors to their analysis process (ESG), Sparta continues to strengthen its environmental and social path by adding new green products and services, as well as advanced health technologies for human good.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

