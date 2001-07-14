Crest® Launches Year Two of "12 Days of Crest Smiles" to Grant Holiday Wishes to Those in Need

Crest - the #1 Toothpaste brand in America - is excited to celebrate another year of its “12 Days of Crest Smiles” holiday initiative. At the end of another unprecedented year, Crest is excited to grant 12 unforgettable Smile Wishes to children, families, and organizations for this holiday season.

The Crest holiday celebrations kicked off on December 9th and will joyfully share 12 smile wishes on social platforms Instagram and Twitter throughout December. This year, one of the most special wishes is being granted in collaboration with the A Special Wish Foundation. Ayden Houston, an 8-year-old boy from Ohio, suffers from Hypohidrotic Ectodermal Dysplasia XLR – a condition that does not allow his hair or teeth to grow, and he wishes for a healthy smile.

Ayden has been living with this condition since birth and it impacts so many facets of his life, from social to physical and even emotional. Due to the rarity of the condition and need for a specialized, individual treatment plan, Ayden and his family have been unable to make his dream of having a smile he feels good about a reality. Crest is thrilled to be able to connect Ayden and his family with The Ohio State University College of Dentistry to help Ayden get the care he needs and ultimately bring a smile to his face. This will help him improve his ability to speak, eat and interact with the world on his own terms.

“Ayden is such a positive, fun-loving kid and deserves to have a smile to match,” said Eileen Lane of A Special Wish. “We’re so excited and grateful that Crest reached out to help Ayden and his family get the support they need so he can finally feel good about his smile.”

Crest is also partnering with organizations such as America’s ToothFairy, a nonprofit resource provider that has helped over 8 million children receive oral health care and education from nonprofit clinics1.

“At Crest, we are committed to helping unleash healthier and happier smiles, especially to those who need it most,” said Carlos Quintero, P&G Vice President, Oral Care North America. “We are thrilled to celebrate the second year of ‘12 Days of Crest Smiles’ this holiday season and grant these special Smile Wishes to Ayden and so many others.”

The holiday magic will continue with twelve total Crest Smile Wishes, which also include:

Ryan Fouts: A high school senior and aspiring pediatric dentist. At age 16, he took matters into his own hands and started his own successful hot dog business to raise money for dental school. To help support his efforts, Crest will rent out Ryan’s Dawgs during one of the 12 days to be distributed (along with Crest products and, of course, smiles) to volunteers at Feeding America as they pack holiday boxes for those in need.

America’s ToothFairy: Crest is helping long-term partner America’s ToothFairy bring the magic of Santa to kids in-need in North Carolina. Children will receive oral care products, a special toy and visit with St. Nick, and the check-up they need to ensure a healthy smile all season long.

To learn more about the 12 Days of Crest Smiles and view the stories of all Smile Wishes granted this year, follow @Crest on Instagram or visit Crest.com to learn more about oral health.

About Crest®

A trusted leader in oral health, Crest was the first oral care brand to secure the ADA Seal of Acceptance for a clinically proven fluoride toothpaste. Since first introducing fluoride toothpaste 54 years ago, it is estimated that Crest has helped prevent countless cavities in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Crest is owned and distributed by The Procter & Gamble Company.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005415/en/