Barksdale Secures Funding from Existing Shareholder

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") ( TSXV:BRO, Financial)( OTCQX:BRKCF, Financial) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of $1,750,000 secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") arranged through Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. ("Delbrook"), an existing shareholder of the Company.

Matthew Zabloski, the Managing Director of Delbrook commented: "Delbrook has been a shareholder of Barksdale since 2017 and subsequently increased its equity position in the Company in 2020. We are excited to continue supporting Barksdale as it approaches key project and investment milestones over the next few months."

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale commented: "With major milestones occurring in the first half of 2022, this financing with Delbrook gives us the liquidity necessary to keep moving our projects forward without diluting our shareholders at lower prices. By the end of April 2022, we expect to publish the remaining drill hole assays from the recently completed 5,000m drilling program at San Javier, establish an initial resource calculation at San Javier, reach key permitting milestones in Arizona, and have a clear outcome regarding our debt investment in Regal Resources. Delbrook is one of Barksdale's largest and longest tenured shareholders and this financing shows a clear commitment to our corporate strategy."

The Debentures will mature on December 31, 2022, and bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum. The principal amount of the Debenture is convertible, at the election of the holders, into common shares of the Company at a conversion price of C$0.45 per common share, representing a 47% premium to the Company's 10-day VWAP. Interest on the Debentures will be payable in cash on maturity, including interest to maturity on any debentures converted early, which early converted debenture interest will be payable, at the election of the holders, in either cash or common shares of the Company. A 2% establishment fee will be paid on the Debentures. The private placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and is expected to close in early January 2022.

The Debentures will be secured by Barksdale's secured debt investment in Regal Resources as well as a pledge of shares over the Company's wholly owned subsidiary that holds the San Antonio, Goat Canyon, and Canelo properties in Arizona. Barksdale's secured debt investment in Regal has a principal amount of $1,725,000 and continues to accrue interest at 12% per annum.

The net proceeds from the private placement will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes and all securities issued thereunder will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of closing.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

