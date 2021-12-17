World Fuel Services Supplies Sustainable Aviation Fuel to RAF Brize Norton in support of the Autumn Royal Tour

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

World Fuel Services Supplies Sustainable Aviation Fuel to RAF Brize Norton in support of the Autumn Royal Tour

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2021

MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Fuel Services Corporation (World Fuel) (NYSE: INT) announced today that it has supplied Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to Royal Air Force (RAF) Brize Norton in support of their Royal Highnesses, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall as they embarked upon the first leg of their Autumn Royal Tour.

WFS_Logo.jpg

This flight is one of the many activities that World Fuel and Neste have taken to support the development of SAF, including working with the Jet Zero Council, the SAF delivery group, COP26 sub-group to support the supply of SAF at various airports in the United Kingdom (UK) during this global climate event.

"World Fuel is proud to support RAF Brize Norton in demonstrating the capability of SAF by supplying one of the UK's official planes. We applaud the actions taken by the RAF to include SAF in its plans today and in the future as it raises global awareness of aviation's progress in sustainability," said Michael J. Kasbar, chairman and chief executive officer, World Fuel Services. "We are a long-time supporter of the wider adoption of lower-carbon fuels such as SAF, which we believe will serve to accelerate the aviation industry's ability to achieve net zero goals."

Neste's market-leading SAF is fully certified for use and produced from 100% renewable and sustainable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste. In its neat form and over its life cycle, Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ can achieve a reduction of up to 80%* of greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil jet fuel use.

"Neste is committed to helping aviation with its emission reduction targets," said Jonathan Wood, Neste's vice president of Europe, Renewable Aviation. "We're delighted to see the RAF using our sustainable aviation fuel as it emphasizes that SAF will play a key role in long-term reduction in net emissions and climate change effects from aviation. Neste is investing to increase supply to 1.5m tonnes per annum by 2023, and we look forward to governments putting in place supportive policies to promote the use of sustainable aviation fuel."

World Fuel is one of the first companies to have blended SAF in the UK. Since 2015, World Fuel has delivered more than 27 million gallons of SAF to business and commercial aviation customers. Earlier this year, World Fuel expanded its global supply chain in SAF by providing Farnborough Airport (EGLF/FAB) in Hampshire, UK, with a supply of SAF from Neste's European refinery.

As a member of the Business Aviation Coalition for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, World Fuel supports the industry's goal to reduce carbon emissions. The company continues to invest in creating innovative solutions and expanding its renewable and lower-carbon fuel and energy offerings to support customers in reducing their carbon emissions and achieving their sustainability goals.

*Calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology

About World Fuel Services

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a global energy management company involved in providing energy procurement advisory services, supply fulfillment and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers worldwide. World Fuel Services sells and delivers liquid fuels, natural gas, electricity, renewable energy, and other sustainability solutions to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories through its Marine, Aviation, and World Kinect Energy Services divisions. For more information, visit www.wfscorp.com or www.world-kinect.com.

favicon.png?sn=FL10912&sd=2021-12-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-fuel-services-supplies-sustainable-aviation-fuel-to-raf-brize-norton-in-support-of-the-autumn-royal-tour-301447557.html

SOURCE World Fuel Services

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL10912&Transmission_Id=202112171152PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL10912&DateId=20211217
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment