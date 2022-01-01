Star Alliance International Corp. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 51% Of the Honduran Gold Mining Company

Star Takes Control effective January 1, 2022

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC Pink: STAL) ("STAR"). STAR has signed definitive agreements to purchase 51% of Compania Minera Metalurgica Centro Americana S.A. ("Commsa") which owns and operates 5 gold mines in Honduras. STAR takes control effective January 1, 2022

These five operating mines are gold producing now, but production will substantially increase with the added cash we plan to invest and the use of our Genesis ore extraction process. Production costs will be considerably lower and gold recovery will increase dramatically. The cost of this acquisition, including working capital, is $7,500,000 in cash and restricted stock of STAR.

Richard Carey, Chairman and CEO of Star Alliance International, commented, "This acquisition is a major step forward in the growth of our Company. From January 1, 2022 forward, we will be consolidating the financials of Commsa and generating revenue from the operating mines. Our fantastic acquisition team has worked tirelessly to make this transaction happen. We are looking forward to 2022. Keep watching, more news will be released as it becomes available."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", "we", "us") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014 under the laws of the State of Nevada.

In August 2019, following a change in control, the Company acquired the mining claims, buildings and equipment from Troy Mining Corporation. The Project is located at the base of the "gold mother lode" in one of the three major vein belts where the greatest concentration of minerals settled over the years in California.

Since August 2019, although delayed by Covid 19 and the problems created by the fires in California last year, the Company has worked with the government departments so that a plan of operation of the mine can be submitted and approved.

Our gold estimates have been confirmed by geologists showing significant reserves of gold located in veins within the areas that are covered by our mining leases.

While primarily a gold recovery project, the geologist and assay reports indicate the amount of recoverable silver available in quantity is equal to that of gold which adds significantly to the bottom-line profit.

The Company plans to commence mining as soon as is feasibly possible.

