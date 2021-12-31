Logo
Tanger Outlet Centers Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 17, 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced today that its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 will be released on Thursday, February 17, 2022 after the market close. The Company will host its conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the conference call, listeners should dial 1-877-605-1702.

A live audio webcast of this call will be available to the public on Tanger's Investor Relations website, investors.tangeroutlets.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available from February 18, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time through 11:59 p.m. on March 4, 2022 by dialing 1-877-660-6853, replay access code #13725620. An online archive of the webcast will also be available through March 4, 2022.

tanger_factory_outlet_centers__inc__logo.jpg

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,500 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

Investor Contact Information

Cyndi Holt

Jim Williams

SVP, Capital Markets

EVP, CFO and Treasurer

336-834-6892

336-834-6800

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL11610&sd=2021-12-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanger-outlet-centers-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301447480.html

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL11610&Transmission_Id=202112171100PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL11610&DateId=20211217
