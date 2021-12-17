CTT Systems receives Inflight Humidification VIP system order for one Airbus ACJ350 aircraft from AMAC Aerospace

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / CTT Systems AB ( STO:CTT, Financial)

CTT SYSTEMS AB ("CTT"), the market leader of aircraft humidity control system, announces Inflight Humidification ("IFH") VIP system order from AMAC Aerospace for one Airbus ACJ350 aircraft. The IFH-VIP system is designed to increase humidity in the entire widebody cabin, which requires support from four humidifiers in addition to three line-fitted humidifiers. The system is scheduled to be delivered to AMAC in Q2 2022.

This ACJ350 aircraft will also be line-fitted with humidifiers in flight deck and in both crew rests. The ACJ350 aircraft will be moisture protected with CTT's Anti-Fuselage-Condensation technology that will be line-fitted in the green aircraft. In total, this ACJ350 aircraft will be equipped with 10 of our humidifiers and two zonal drying units. This is CTT Systems' 101th Inflight Humidification award for VIP aircraft (from Airbus ACJ and Boeing BBJ).

"We look forward to work together with CTT in this widebody VIP completion project. Cabin humidification is a common request from our VIP clients that value good health, wellbeing and feeling at ease during and after flight," comments Tracey Hawthorne-Kurz, Director Logistics & Purchasing at AMAC Aerospace Switzerland.

"We are grateful to receive another order from AMAC and pleased to cooperate with AMAC in the fitting of our IFH-VIP system in this ACJ350 completion that also include line-fitted humidifiers," says Peter Landquist, Vice President Sales & Marketing at CTT Systems.

About humidification on VIP and large-cabin business jets

Without an efficient humidification system, the cabin air in the VIP aircraft or large, cabin business jet is far more dehydrating than any place on Earth - below 5 % Relative Humidity (RH). This ACJ350 will have a striking humidity increase, restored to comfort and wellbeing level, to approx. 20 % RH. VIP passengers will on long-haul flights benefit from reduced dry air related problems (read: fatigue, jet-lag, red eyes, dry throat, dry skin, spread of virus diseases) and improved wellbeing and general sleep. The CTT humidifier is based on evaporative cooling technology and uses a method that effectively precludes the transfer of bacteria. The CTT IFH VIP system offers total anti-condensation protection.

About AMAC

AMAC Aerospace is offering narrow and wide-body VIP Completion and Maintenance for the corporate/private aviation market. The company was founded in 2007 in Basel, Switzerland. Today the company is the largest privately-owned facility in the world and led by Kadri Muhiddin, Executive Chairman/Group CEO, Bernd Schramm, Group COO and Mauro Grossi, Group CFO. The successful progress attests to the commitment to excellence. With long-term industry engagement, deep industry roots, extensive experience and strong international network, the AMAC team collaborates to exceed the expectations of clients, airworthiness authorities and original equipment manufacturers. www.amacaerospace.com

For additional information about AMAC Aerospace: Ms. Jacqueline Etter, +41 58 310 3594 or email: [email protected]

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

