Synovus to Host 2022 Investor Day on Tuesday, February 8

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) today announced its 2022 Investor Day event will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET. During the event, President and CEO Kevin Blair, CFO Jamie Gregory, and other members of the Synovus executive leadership team will present the company’s business drivers and strategic plans for building the bank of the future.

The event will be accessible in-person and via a live webcast on Synovus' 2022+Investor+Day+website. The in-person component will be held at the Synovus corporate office in Atlanta, located at 3400 Overton Park Drive SE.

Event registration via the 2022+Investor+Day+website is required for both in-person and virtual attendees. Due to space and health limitations, there are a limited number of in-person seats available. In-person seats will not be considered reserved until a confirmation email is received from Synovus Investor Relations.

A recording of the 2022 Investor Day webcast will be available on the Investor Day website following the event.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $56 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, and international banking through 281 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great+Place+to+Work-Certified+Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216006223/en/