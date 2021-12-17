Grand Havana, Inc Announces Strategic Distribution Agreement with Ambassador Foods

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Grand Havana, Inc Announces Strategic Distribution Agreement with Ambassador Foods

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / Grand Havana, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHAV), Grand Havana, Inc, a specialty coffee company that sells its branded coffee products under the name Grand Havana Coffee and owns and operates the Grand Havana Cafes is proud to release today that after a successful partnership that started at the beginning of this year, it is announcing a distribution agreement with Ambassador Foods - a leading distributor of food products for retail, wholesale, and B2B markets. The Agreement will streamline our SYSCO coffee program portfolio by adding the strength and leverage of Ambassador Foods to further strengthen our sales. Ambassador Foods is a multimillion-dollar distributor with SYSCO and one of the largest in cheese and dairy products in the world.

This new distribution deal follows the announcement earlier this year when Ambassador Foods was appointed as a distributor for Grand Havana Coffee. This initial partnership will now co-operate further to leverage Ambassador Foods strengths in sales channels covering Retail & Wholesale, B2B, and System Integration to further the reach of The Grand Havana Coffee products with SYSCO on a national level.

Tanya Bredemeier, President of Grand Havana, Inc, said, "We are very pleased to be expanding our partnership with Ambassador Foods to now include South Florida Foodservice and Retail. The Ambassador Foods range has already been very well-received by our customers since the initial distribution deal with them at the turn of the year. Ambassador Foods unrivalled portfolio of complimentary component categories and brands was a key attraction for Grand Havana, as was their dedicated sales team. Ambassador Foods is a strong and well-established brand, and it is recognized for the reliability, professionalism and high quality of its products, so it is very exciting to have such a market leading brand offering Grand Havana Coffee."

About Grand Havana, Inc.
Grand Havana is a specialty coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida offering a broad array of coffee products and services. Grand Havana's Optimum Blend is available nationwide and proudly served in our corporate owned cafes Grand Havana Cafe, Mobile Coffee Truck and other locations including universities, supermarkets, cafes, convenience stores, hotels, and online marketplaces. We also offer a b2b solution that provides our coffee product paired with high quality coffee machines, reliable delivery, and timely technical service. Grand Havana is the consumer's brand of choice for the best tasting Cuban Style Espresso.

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may, "will," "should," "plans," explores," expects," anticipates," continue," estimate," project," intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties include, but not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

For more information, visit www.Grandhavanacoffee.com, call 1.800.608.5441, or email [email protected].

Find out more about the company at www.Facebook.com/grandhavanacoffee, twitter.com/grandhavcoffee1, or www.instagram.com/grandhavanacoffee/

Contact Info:
Robert Rico
Tel. 305-283-9237

SOURCE: Grand Havana, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678271/Grand-Havana-Inc-Announces-Strategic-Distribution-Agreement-with-Ambassador-Foods

img.ashx?id=678271

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment