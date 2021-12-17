Logo
Fannie Mae Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2021

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today published its 2020 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Report, marking another step in the company's continued commitment to transparency along its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) journey.

"This inaugural report aligned to the SASB Standards is a marker of our commitment to increasing transparency of our environmental impacts, social outcomes, and business practices. We will continue to expand our reporting efforts to help investors better understand our long-term sustainability strategy and impact," said Laurel Davis, Senior Vice President of ESG, Fannie Mae.

The SASB Standards, which are maintained by the Value Reporting Foundation, provide guidance on the disclosure of sustainability information by companies to investors. Fannie Mae's disclosures in this report focus on the SASB metrics that demonstrate the company's management of relevant ESG risks and opportunities. While many of the topics in therepo SASB framework have been covered in previous Fannie Mae reporting, indexing to the SASB metrics and using SASB calculation methodologies provide a more comparable look at Fannie Mae's business in the context of the overall industry.

Fannie Mae's 2020 SASB Report can be found on FannieMae.com:
https://www.fanniemae.com/about-us/esg/reports-disclosures/sasb-disclosure

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of people in America. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for people across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

favicon.png?sn=PH11684&sd=2021-12-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-sustainability-accounting-standards-board-report-301447501.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH11684&Transmission_Id=202112171100PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH11684&DateId=20211217
