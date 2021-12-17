CORRECTION: Grand Havana Announces an Expansion Agreement to Its Strategic Distribution Agreement with Ambassador Foods

This press release serves as a correction for errors in the company's previous press release published at 9:25 AM ET on 12/17/2021.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / Grand Havana, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHAV), is proud to announce today that it has furthered its distribution agreement with Ambassador Foods for continued growth with SYSCO.

Ambassador Foods is a leading distributor of food products for food service markets and is a multimillion-dollar distributor with SYSCO and one of the largest distributors in the U.S.

This expansion to our original agreement with Ambassador will further streamline our growth with the two major distributors and will increase our sales in 2022. This is a win-win as it straightens our sales channels while covering an even wider reach in Foodservice nationwide.

Tanya Bredemeier, President of Grand Havana, Inc, said, "We are very pleased to be expanding our partnership with Ambassador Foods as it strengthens our partnership with Sysco and together we will be expanding the brand nationwide. Furthermore, Ambassador Foods has also made a significant financial investment into Grand Havana by purchasing the company's stock. We are delighted to have such partners and look to a very positive year to come."

About Grand Havana, Inc.

Grand Havana is a specialty coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida offering a broad array of coffee products and services. Grand Havana's Optimum Blend is available nationwide and proudly served in our corporate owned cafes Grand Havana Cafe, Mobile Coffee Truck and other locations including universities, supermarkets, cafes, convenience stores, hotels, and online marketplaces. We also offer a b2b solution that provides our coffee product paired with high quality coffee machines, reliable delivery, and timely technical service. Grand Havana is the consumer's brand of choice for the best tasting Cuban Style Espresso.

