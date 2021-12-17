Searchlight Resources Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Searchlight Resources Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / Searchlight Resources Inc. ("Searchlight" or the "Company") (

TSXV:SCLT, Financial)(OTC PINK:CNYCF)(FSE 2CC2) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of a private placement of flow-through and non-flow-through units (the "Private Placement") as previously announced by press release on November 24th , 2021.
  • Second tranche of private placement totaled $495,600,
    • Totaling $215,000 of flow through units and $280,600 non flow through units
  • First Tranche of private placement closed December 2nd , 2021, totaled $878,337,
    • Totaling $718,337 of flow through units and $160,000 non flow through units

In the second tranche the Company issued 3,507,500 units at a price of $0.08 per unit (the "Unit") for aggregate proceeds of $280,600. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 per common share for a period of 2 years from the date of issue.

The Company also issued 2,150,000 flow-through ("FT") units at a price of $0.10 per unit (the "FT Unit") for aggregate proceeds of $215,000. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (the "FT Warrant"). Each FT Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per common share for a period of 2 years from the date of issue. FT shares will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company expects to incur cash commissions and finders' fees of $34,594 and 401,800 broker warrants exercisable on the same terms and conditions as the warrants issued to investors, which will expire 2 years from the date of closing. All the securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing.

Searchlight intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement to fund exploration expenditures on its portfolio of mineral properties and for general working capital.

About Searchlight Resources Inc.

Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV:SCLT; US:CYNCF; FSE 2CC2) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Saskatchewan, Canada, which has been ranked as the top location for mining investment in Canada by the Fraser Institute. Exploration focus is on gold, uranium and battery minerals throughout the Province,

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Stephen Wallace"

Stephen Wallace, President, CEO and Director

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC.

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.searchlightresources.com or contact:

Searchlight Resources Inc.
Alf Stewart, VP Corporate Development
(604) 331-9326
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Searchlight Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678283/Searchlight-Resources-Closes-Second-Tranche-of-Private-Placement-Financing

img.ashx?id=678283

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment