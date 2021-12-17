Carter Bank & Trust Announces Partnership With HBCU Heroes To Help And Inspire The HBCU Community

The partnership will include $10,000 in needs-based scholarship funds for North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University students.

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) is proud to partner with HBCU Heroes in support of their vision to advance, elevate and inspire the HBCU student community.

In collaboration with HBCU Heroes, Carter Bank & Trust will serve and invest in HBCU programs, including making available $10,000 in needs based scholarship funds for college students attending North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University.

"This partnership provides us an extraordinary opportunity to actively and financially participate in the development of tomorrow's leaders," Carter Bank & Trust President Brad Langs said, "Our value is realized in the success and strength of the individuals and communities we're privileged to serve."

HBCU Heroes, co-founded by NCAA Basketball All-American and former NBA player George Lynch, strives to empower HBCU students to compete in corporate America, big-tech, entertainment, healthcare/wellness, sports management, entrepreneurial pathways and more to make significant financial strides.

"This investment into NCA&T from Carter Bank & Trust shows their commitment to the HBCU community and the value they place on diversity within their organization and in the communities they serve," Lynch said, "We're pleased to collaborate with Carter Bank & Trust as we strive to level the playing field for HBCU students."

About Carter Bank & Trust

Headquartered in Martinsville, Va., Carter Bank & Trust is a $4.1 billion, state-chartered community bank with branches in Virginia and North Carolina. Since 1974, Carter Bank & Trust has built a reputation upon a tradition of care for the communities it serves through convenience, local service, and custom solutions for all customers. For more information about Carter Bank & Trust, visit www.CBTCares.com.

