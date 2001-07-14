Logo
ZipRecruiter Wins Comparably Awards for Best CEOs, Best Company Culture, Best Companies for Women, and Best Companies for Diversity

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ZipRecruiter has once again been honored by Comparably with Best Places to Work Awards in four categories: Best CEOs, Best Company Culture, Best Companies for Women, and Best Companies for Diversity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005443/en/

Comparably_12.17.jpg

The Comparably Awards recognize ZipRecruiter for best company culture, best CEOs, best companies for women, and best companies for diversity. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“At ZipRecruiter, we know that our team is our greatest asset. We pride ourselves on cultivating an inclusive environment and investing in the growth of our people,” said Ian Siegel, CEO and co-founder of ZipRecruiter. “I’m extremely proud of our team and grateful to be recognized based on their feedback.”

The Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their CEOs and employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. The leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site uses a set of questions to determine each award. More on each ZipRecruiter-achieved award is below:

  • Best Company Culture: Feedback from all employees on a number of factors that contribute to being a best place to work (16 core culture metrics, including leadership, team, environment, compensation, career growth, perks & benefits, work-life balance, outlook, etc).
  • Best CEOs: Feedback from all employees about their CEOs.
  • Best Companies for Women: Feedback solely from female employees on their workplace experiences in the same core culture metrics analyzed for Best Culture.
  • Best Companies for Diversity: Feedback solely from employees of color (non- Caucasian) on their workplace experiences in the same core culture metrics analyzed for Best Culture.

“Even though we’ve been working remotely since March 2020, we’ve managed to retain ZipRecruiter’s inclusive culture, where people are eager to collaborate and help each other. One of our core values is ‘excellence without ego’, and our employees really live up to that,” said Renata Dionello, Chief People Officer at ZipRecruiter. “These Comparably Awards, which are based on employee sentiment, serve as a testament to our strong and collaborative teamwork that fosters a positive and impactful work environment for our employees.”

Earlier this year, ZipRecruiter was recognized by the Comparably Awards for Best Work-Life Balance, Happiest Employees, and Best Career Growth.

About ZipRecruiter:

ZipRecruiter® (www.ziprecruiter.com) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past four years1 and is rated the #1 employment marketplace by G2.2

Visit us at ZipRecruiter.com and ZipRecruiter.com/blog.

About Comparably:

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably’s studies and annual Best Places to Work & Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com%2Fnews.

1 Based on ratings information for the Google Play Store and Apple App Store from the AppFollow platform, during the period of March 2017 to Feb 2021 for the job seeker apps of ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Craigslist, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.

2 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as set forth in G2, Best Job Boards Software, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fcategories%2Fjob-boards%3Futf8%3D%25E2%259C%2593%26amp%3Border%3Dtop_shelf (last visited January 25, 2021).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211217005443r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005443/en/

