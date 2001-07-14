Phreesia Life Sciences Named one of MM+M's "Best Places to Work 2021"

Phreesia is pleased to announce that the healthcare marketing industry trade publication Medical Marketing and Media (MM+M) has named Phreesia Life Sciences to its list of Best+Places+to+Work+2021.

Now in its fourth year, the annual review spotlights the top healthcare marketing agencies and service providers that support the life sciences industry as rated by employees themselves. Phreesia was one of just two companies recognized in the “Large Companies/Service Providers” category and one of just 15 companies or agencies featured overall.

MM+M highlighted Phreesia’s collaborative, inclusive culture and its excellent benefits as standout features that make it a top-tier employer within the healthcare industry.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from our employees of the work we’ve done to foster a supportive and inclusive culture,” Amy VanDuyn, SVP of Human Resources, said. “Phreesia Life Sciences is focused on hiring and retaining passionate, curious and energetic employees who are ready to transform the patient experience, and we’re thrilled to be named among the industry’s best destinations for talented individuals.”

Staffers gave Phreesia high marks for preparedness for working from home and applauded the way the company responded to COVID-19, noting that increased pay, stipends for home office supplies, summer Fridays and more kept morale high.

“I’m incredibly proud of the way Phreesia Life Sciences pivoted during the pandemic, not only to contribute to important and timely research and awareness efforts around crucial topics such as vaccine hesitancy, but also to foster a spirit of camaraderie and inclusivity while working remotely,” David Linetsky, SVP of Life Sciences, said.

