AQR Funds Buys Toyota Motor Corp, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, Sells SoftBank Group Corp, Daimler AG, Macquarie Group

Investment company AQR Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Toyota Motor Corp, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, Royal Bank of Canada, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, sells SoftBank Group Corp, Daimler AG, Macquarie Group, BNP Paribas, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AQR Funds. As of 2021Q3, AQR Funds owns 348 stocks with a total value of $570 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 23,498 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 16,781 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Toyota Motor Corp (7203) - 600,000 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1639.13% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 6,676 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.8% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 90,790 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.65%

AQR Funds initiated holding in Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The purchase prices were between $97.61 and $108.17, with an estimated average price of $100.98. The stock is now traded at around $99.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 54,956 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Funds initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.05 and $71.87, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $74.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 57,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Funds initiated holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $568.4 and $688.7, with an estimated average price of $605.95. The stock is now traded at around $644.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 518,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Funds initiated holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The purchase prices were between $30.75 and $39.96, with an estimated average price of $35.75. The stock is now traded at around $41.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 47,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Funds initiated holding in Intesa Sanpaolo. The purchase prices were between $2.14 and $2.47, with an estimated average price of $2.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.242500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 647,518 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Funds initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $34.34 and $36.36, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 34,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Funds added to a holding in Toyota Motor Corp by 1639.13%. The purchase prices were between $1783 and $2077, with an estimated average price of $1961.55. The stock is now traded at around $2139.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Funds added to a holding in Westpac Banking Corp by 201.21%. The purchase prices were between $24.52 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 327,080 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Funds added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 81.65%. The purchase prices were between $125.32 and $133.15, with an estimated average price of $128.45. The stock is now traded at around $131.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 90,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Funds added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.48%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $84. The stock is now traded at around $95.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 89,964 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Funds added to a holding in National Australia Bank Ltd by 86.73%. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $28.86, with an estimated average price of $27.07. The stock is now traded at around $28.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 270,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Funds added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 47.04%. The purchase prices were between $76.72 and $81.11, with an estimated average price of $78.82. The stock is now traded at around $87.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 88,554 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Funds sold out a holding in Afterpay Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.66 and $135.1, with an estimated average price of $122.73.

AQR Funds sold out a holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The sale prices were between $30.77 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $35.68.

AQR Funds sold out a holding in M&G PLC. The sale prices were between $1.99 and $2.38, with an estimated average price of $2.17.

AQR Funds sold out a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The sale prices were between $96.01 and $115.64, with an estimated average price of $102.66.

AQR Funds sold out a holding in TDK Corp. The sale prices were between $3773.33 and $4556.67, with an estimated average price of $4171.67.

AQR Funds sold out a holding in Santos Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.93 and $7.3, with an estimated average price of $6.5.

AQR Funds reduced to a holding in SoftBank Group Corp by 96.1%. The sale prices were between $6086 and $7812, with an estimated average price of $6841.79. The stock is now traded at around $5643.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. AQR Funds still held 3,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Funds reduced to a holding in Daimler AG by 42.02%. The sale prices were between $56.97 and $64.38, with an estimated average price of $60.57. The stock is now traded at around $71.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. AQR Funds still held 65,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Funds reduced to a holding in Macquarie Group Ltd by 67.23%. The sale prices were between $153.21 and $182, with an estimated average price of $164.5. The stock is now traded at around $205.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. AQR Funds still held 14,096 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Funds reduced to a holding in BNP Paribas by 44.73%. The sale prices were between $47.79 and $56.5, with an estimated average price of $52.72. The stock is now traded at around $56.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. AQR Funds still held 64,851 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Funds reduced to a holding in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd by 77.47%. The sale prices were between $27.09 and $29.53, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. AQR Funds still held 42,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Funds reduced to a holding in Iberdrola SA by 57.06%. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.878000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. AQR Funds still held 157,714 shares as of 2021-09-30.