AQR Funds Buys Toyota Motor Corp, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, Sells SoftBank Group Corp, Daimler AG, Macquarie Group

- New Purchases: CBA, BAM.A, 8306, STM, ISP, DGE, AV., 0A8V, SINCH, 8591, CABK, RDSA, FFH, ONEX, BT.A, REI.UN, 8031, O39, BRBY, 7201, BDEV, URW, URW, 7261, DSY, III, PSON, WPP, 5108, NOVO B, WTC, CCL.B, U11, KESKOB, RBI, BALD B, SCG, 01821, GWO, LI, L, 8801, 7752, CAR.UN, EL, 8953, JXN,
- Added Positions: 7203, RY, WBC, TD, NAB, BNS, SAN, NWG, BBVA, CM, EBS, NTR, STJ, 6098, 8750, OMV, NA, CNQ, PUB, 5411, D05, IGM, HFG, 01929, MFC, WFG, GLEN, 0Q89, NXT, IAG, MONC, TECK.B, EVR, 5401, 8015, GIL, DMP, VOW, SOON, CCO, KER, BMO, IFC, 9766, CAP, HM B, CVE, CNP,
- Reduced Positions: 9984, DAI, MQG, BNP, ANZ, IBE, SHOP, AGN, 7272, MRO, CNHI, GLE, RIO, IMO, KNEBV, POW, BHP, CSGN, 7974, CAE, ALL, CS, 3064, ASM, FMG, 4612, SIE, SY1, 3436, AIR, 00388, PHIA, ENEL, 6594, 7202, PSN, SAND, BARC, BOL, 4385, INGA, BMW, EVO, FM, MTL, DBK, G1A, MG, AKZA, QBR.B, SKF B, REH, AAL, ANTO, 9983, CP, 6146, HUSQ B, GFL, CTC.A, LOGN, 4005, TEN, F34, DSM, MRK, AC, 8035, KEY, SCA B, 6920, GMAB, ATCO A, LONN, SWMA, 01299, YAR, ORSTED, NESTE, FNV, DHER, ACA,
- Sold Out: APT, MNG, 0INB, ERIC B, 6762, STO, RNO, BLDP, WEED, OSH, ABN, SWED A, 5713, EVK, EMBRAC B, FBK, CBK, 00027, LSEG, ALO, XRO, PRU, 3659, COL, HEI, PKI, K, 6753, DB1, HOLN, AEM, 8795, MTX, EXO, LGEN, DANSKE, MUV2, BHC, MRU, WOW, TAH, SEK, EDV,
These are the top 5 holdings of AQR International Momentum Style Fund
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 23,498 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 16,781 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio.
- Toyota Motor Corp (7203) - 600,000 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1639.13%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 6,676 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.8%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 90,790 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.65%
AQR Funds initiated holding in Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The purchase prices were between $97.61 and $108.17, with an estimated average price of $100.98. The stock is now traded at around $99.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 54,956 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM.A)
AQR Funds initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.05 and $71.87, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $74.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 57,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (8306)
AQR Funds initiated holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $568.4 and $688.7, with an estimated average price of $605.95. The stock is now traded at around $644.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 518,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: STMicroelectronics NV (STM)
AQR Funds initiated holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The purchase prices were between $30.75 and $39.96, with an estimated average price of $35.75. The stock is now traded at around $41.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 47,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP)
AQR Funds initiated holding in Intesa Sanpaolo. The purchase prices were between $2.14 and $2.47, with an estimated average price of $2.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.242500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 647,518 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DGE)
AQR Funds initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $34.34 and $36.36, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 34,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Toyota Motor Corp (7203)
AQR Funds added to a holding in Toyota Motor Corp by 1639.13%. The purchase prices were between $1783 and $2077, with an estimated average price of $1961.55. The stock is now traded at around $2139.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Westpac Banking Corp (WBC)
AQR Funds added to a holding in Westpac Banking Corp by 201.21%. The purchase prices were between $24.52 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 327,080 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
AQR Funds added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 81.65%. The purchase prices were between $125.32 and $133.15, with an estimated average price of $128.45. The stock is now traded at around $131.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 90,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
AQR Funds added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.48%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $84. The stock is now traded at around $95.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 89,964 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB)
AQR Funds added to a holding in National Australia Bank Ltd by 86.73%. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $28.86, with an estimated average price of $27.07. The stock is now traded at around $28.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 270,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
AQR Funds added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 47.04%. The purchase prices were between $76.72 and $81.11, with an estimated average price of $78.82. The stock is now traded at around $87.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 88,554 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Afterpay Ltd (APT)
AQR Funds sold out a holding in Afterpay Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.66 and $135.1, with an estimated average price of $122.73.Sold Out: STMicroelectronics NV (0INB)
AQR Funds sold out a holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The sale prices were between $30.77 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $35.68.Sold Out: M&G PLC (MNG)
AQR Funds sold out a holding in M&G PLC. The sale prices were between $1.99 and $2.38, with an estimated average price of $2.17.Sold Out: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC B)
AQR Funds sold out a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The sale prices were between $96.01 and $115.64, with an estimated average price of $102.66.Sold Out: TDK Corp (6762)
AQR Funds sold out a holding in TDK Corp. The sale prices were between $3773.33 and $4556.67, with an estimated average price of $4171.67.Sold Out: Santos Ltd (STO)
AQR Funds sold out a holding in Santos Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.93 and $7.3, with an estimated average price of $6.5.Reduced: SoftBank Group Corp (9984)
AQR Funds reduced to a holding in SoftBank Group Corp by 96.1%. The sale prices were between $6086 and $7812, with an estimated average price of $6841.79. The stock is now traded at around $5643.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. AQR Funds still held 3,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Daimler AG (DAI)
AQR Funds reduced to a holding in Daimler AG by 42.02%. The sale prices were between $56.97 and $64.38, with an estimated average price of $60.57. The stock is now traded at around $71.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. AQR Funds still held 65,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG)
AQR Funds reduced to a holding in Macquarie Group Ltd by 67.23%. The sale prices were between $153.21 and $182, with an estimated average price of $164.5. The stock is now traded at around $205.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. AQR Funds still held 14,096 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: BNP Paribas (BNP)
AQR Funds reduced to a holding in BNP Paribas by 44.73%. The sale prices were between $47.79 and $56.5, with an estimated average price of $52.72. The stock is now traded at around $56.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. AQR Funds still held 64,851 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ)
AQR Funds reduced to a holding in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd by 77.47%. The sale prices were between $27.09 and $29.53, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. AQR Funds still held 42,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Iberdrola SA (IBE)
AQR Funds reduced to a holding in Iberdrola SA by 57.06%. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.878000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. AQR Funds still held 157,714 shares as of 2021-09-30.
