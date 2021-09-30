Columbia ETF Trust II Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Samsung Electronics Co, HDFC Bank

Investment company Columbia ETF Trust II Current Portfolio ) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Samsung Electronics Co, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Sberbank of Russia PJSC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbia ETF Trust II. As of 2021Q3, Columbia ETF Trust II owns 150 stocks with a total value of $53 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 268,311 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.74% Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 51,296 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.74% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 17,790 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.75% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 57,082 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.73% Reliance Industries Ltd (RLNIY) - 15,546 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.76%

Columbia ETF Trust II added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 73.74%. The purchase prices were between $552 and $631, with an estimated average price of $593.55. The stock is now traded at around $605.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 268,311 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia ETF Trust II added to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 73.74%. The purchase prices were between $72700 and $82900, with an estimated average price of $77643.1. The stock is now traded at around $77800.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 51,296 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia ETF Trust II added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 73.75%. The purchase prices were between $69.22 and $78.85, with an estimated average price of $74.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 17,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia ETF Trust II added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 73.73%. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $24.1, with an estimated average price of $22.6. The stock is now traded at around $24.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 57,082 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia ETF Trust II added to a holding in Sberbank of Russia PJSC by 73.75%. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.31. The stock is now traded at around $15.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 54,226 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia ETF Trust II added to a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd by 71.61%. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $19.95, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.799900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 53,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.