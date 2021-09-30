Logo
Columbia ETF Trust II Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Samsung Electronics Co, HDFC Bank

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Columbia ETF Trust II (Current Portfolio) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Samsung Electronics Co, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Sberbank of Russia PJSC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbia ETF Trust II. As of 2021Q3, Columbia ETF Trust II owns 150 stocks with a total value of $53 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/columbia+em+core+ex-china+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 268,311 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.74%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 51,296 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.74%
  3. HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 17,790 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.75%
  4. Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 57,082 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.73%
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd (RLNIY) - 15,546 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.76%
Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330)

Columbia ETF Trust II added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 73.74%. The purchase prices were between $552 and $631, with an estimated average price of $593.55. The stock is now traded at around $605.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 268,311 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930)

Columbia ETF Trust II added to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 73.74%. The purchase prices were between $72700 and $82900, with an estimated average price of $77643.1. The stock is now traded at around $77800.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 51,296 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Columbia ETF Trust II added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 73.75%. The purchase prices were between $69.22 and $78.85, with an estimated average price of $74.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 17,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Columbia ETF Trust II added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 73.73%. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $24.1, with an estimated average price of $22.6. The stock is now traded at around $24.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 57,082 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sberbank of Russia PJSC (SBRCY)

Columbia ETF Trust II added to a holding in Sberbank of Russia PJSC by 73.75%. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.31. The stock is now traded at around $15.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 54,226 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Columbia ETF Trust II added to a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd by 71.61%. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $19.95, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.799900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 53,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF. Also check out:

1. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
