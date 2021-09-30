Columbia ETF Trust II Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Samsung Electronics Co, HDFC Bank

- Added Positions: 2330, 005930, HDB, INFY, SBRCY, IBN, 5347, NPN, LUKOY, VALE3, OGZPY, HDFC, 2317, 000660, 035420, BBCA, 2454, 1303, 006400, WALMEX, 1301, ITUB4, 035720, FSR, PETR4, 2412, 055550, 005380, 3045, 005490, 105560, 068270, KOTAKBANK, 4904, BIMBOA, PKO, AXISBANK, BBDC4, 5225, NILSY, 1402, 000270, 2303, PZU, GMEXICOB, BVT, 051910, 009150, 2002, 066570, BID, MBT, ITSA4, SBKFF, 2891, 5681, TTM, SM, 6147, BMRI, 1216, LT, 086790, B3SA3, ASND, SHP, SCB, AZUL4, BHARTIARTL, TLKM, 2834, 012330, BPAC11, SQM-B, HCLTECH, VEDL, ITC, MGLU3, COPEC, 033780, 2801, HMPRO-R, MTN, SANB11, BBAS3, 2603, 1477, WIPRO, 6505, 7277, TUPRS, MER, ADANIPORTS, FEMSAUBD, CEMEXCPO, TATASTEEL, 2618, 1326, ANG, SCC, ASII, GRUPOSURA, M&M, 2474, SUNPHARMA, SOL, 2615, 6415, RATCH, SSW, CYRE3, CCU, 3008, AMS, 096770, INDUSINDBK, 2308, 011200, 2609, IMP, VOLARA, 2409, CPI, CIPLA, ADANIENT, 3481, 3711, 091990, 3034, CSNA3, SUZB3, SBICARD, LWSA3, LAURUSLABS, GFI, GNDI3, NTCO3, JSWSTEEL, TLEVISACPO, 7113, UPL, ADANIGREEN, BIDI4,
- Reduced Positions: 2912,
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 268,311 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.74%
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 51,296 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.74%
- HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 17,790 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.75%
- Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 57,082 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.73%
- Reliance Industries Ltd (RLNIY) - 15,546 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.76%
Columbia ETF Trust II added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 73.74%. The purchase prices were between $552 and $631, with an estimated average price of $593.55. The stock is now traded at around $605.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 268,311 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930)
Columbia ETF Trust II added to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 73.74%. The purchase prices were between $72700 and $82900, with an estimated average price of $77643.1. The stock is now traded at around $77800.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 51,296 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Columbia ETF Trust II added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 73.75%. The purchase prices were between $69.22 and $78.85, with an estimated average price of $74.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 17,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
Columbia ETF Trust II added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 73.73%. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $24.1, with an estimated average price of $22.6. The stock is now traded at around $24.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 57,082 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sberbank of Russia PJSC (SBRCY)
Columbia ETF Trust II added to a holding in Sberbank of Russia PJSC by 73.75%. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.31. The stock is now traded at around $15.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 54,226 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)
Columbia ETF Trust II added to a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd by 71.61%. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $19.95, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.799900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 53,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.
