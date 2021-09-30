Evermore Funds Trust Buys Universal Music Group NV, MPC Container Ships ASA, Italmobiliare SpA, Sells Telia Company AB, Xperi Holding Corp, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II

- New Purchases: UMG, MPCC, ITM,
- Added Positions: VVY, ZIM, VIAO, ASA,
- Reduced Positions: NENT B, MX, KKR, MTG B, TKO,
- Sold Out: TELIA, XPER, MUDS, MUDS,
For the details of Evermore Global Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evermore+global+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Evermore Global Value Fund
- Modern Times Group MTG AB (MTG B) - 1,807,541 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) - 2,347,476 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio.
- Nordic Entertainment Group AB (NENT B) - 232,278 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.77%
- Vivoryon Therapeutics NV (VVY) - 398,188 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.47%
- Lifco AB (LIFCO B) - 305,885 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio.
Evermore Funds Trust initiated holding in Universal Music Group NV. The purchase prices were between $23 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 178,588 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: MPC Container Ships ASA (MPCC)
Evermore Funds Trust initiated holding in MPC Container Ships ASA. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $27, with an estimated average price of $23.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 1,568,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Italmobiliare SpA (ITM)
Evermore Funds Trust initiated holding in Italmobiliare SpA. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $31.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 87,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Telia Company AB (TELIA)
Evermore Funds Trust sold out a holding in Telia Company AB. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $39.82, with an estimated average price of $37.72.Sold Out: Xperi Holding Corp (XPER)
Evermore Funds Trust sold out a holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $20.39.Sold Out: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)
Evermore Funds Trust sold out a holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $10.52.
