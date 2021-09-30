Logo
Evermore Funds Trust Buys Universal Music Group NV, MPC Container Ships ASA, Italmobiliare SpA, Sells Telia Company AB, Xperi Holding Corp, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Evermore Funds Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Universal Music Group NV, MPC Container Ships ASA, Italmobiliare SpA, sells Telia Company AB, Xperi Holding Corp, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evermore Funds Trust. As of 2021Q3, Evermore Funds Trust owns 37 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Evermore Global Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evermore+global+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Evermore Global Value Fund
  1. Modern Times Group MTG AB (MTG B) - 1,807,541 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
  2. Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) - 2,347,476 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio.
  3. Nordic Entertainment Group AB (NENT B) - 232,278 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.77%
  4. Vivoryon Therapeutics NV (VVY) - 398,188 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.47%
  5. Lifco AB (LIFCO B) - 305,885 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Universal Music Group NV (UMG)

Evermore Funds Trust initiated holding in Universal Music Group NV. The purchase prices were between $23 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 178,588 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: MPC Container Ships ASA (MPCC)

Evermore Funds Trust initiated holding in MPC Container Ships ASA. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $27, with an estimated average price of $23.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 1,568,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Italmobiliare SpA (ITM)

Evermore Funds Trust initiated holding in Italmobiliare SpA. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $31.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 87,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Telia Company AB (TELIA)

Evermore Funds Trust sold out a holding in Telia Company AB. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $39.82, with an estimated average price of $37.72.

Sold Out: Xperi Holding Corp (XPER)

Evermore Funds Trust sold out a holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $20.39.

Sold Out: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)

Evermore Funds Trust sold out a holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $10.52.

Sold Out: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)

Evermore Funds Trust sold out a holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $10.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Evermore Global Value Fund. Also check out:

1. Evermore Global Value Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Evermore Global Value Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Evermore Global Value Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Evermore Global Value Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
