Wall Street EWM Funds Trust Buys Builders FirstSource Inc, TJX Inc

New Purchases: BLDR, TJX,

BLDR, TJX, Reduced Positions: ADBE, ROP, ACN,

Investment company Wall Street EWM Funds Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Builders FirstSource Inc, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wall Street EWM Funds Trust. As of 2021Q3, Wall Street EWM Funds Trust owns 39 stocks with a total value of $323 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Evercore Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evercore+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 27,800 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,000 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,780 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,795 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 102,710 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio.

Wall Street EWM Funds Trust initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.47 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $48.84. The stock is now traded at around $76.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 112,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wall Street EWM Funds Trust initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81. The stock is now traded at around $73.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.