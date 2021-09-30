Wall Street EWM Funds Trust Buys Builders FirstSource Inc, TJX Inc

For the details of Evercore Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evercore+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Evercore Equity Fund
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 27,800 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,000 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,780 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,795 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio.
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 102,710 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio.
Wall Street EWM Funds Trust initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.47 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $48.84. The stock is now traded at around $76.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 112,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Wall Street EWM Funds Trust initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81. The stock is now traded at around $73.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Evercore Equity Fund. Also check out:
1. Evercore Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Evercore Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Evercore Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Evercore Equity Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment