Series Portfolios Trust Buys Alphabet Inc, Amerco Inc, Royal Mail PLC, Sells , Heineken Holding NV, Oracle Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Series Portfolios Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Amerco Inc, Royal Mail PLC, Stagwell Inc, Babcock International Group PLC, sells , Heineken Holding NV, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Series Portfolios Trust. As of 2021Q3, Series Portfolios Trust owns 46 stocks with a total value of $18 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HW Opportunities MP Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hw+opportunities+mp+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HW Opportunities MP Fund
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 661 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4984.62%
  2. Amerco Inc (UHAL) - 2,060 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1707.02%
  3. Royal Mail PLC (RMG) - 175,050 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3117.83%
  4. Stagwell Inc (STGW) - 117,867 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Babcock International Group PLC (BAB) - 165,070 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2945.57%
New Purchase: Stagwell Inc (STGW)

Series Portfolios Trust initiated holding in Stagwell Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.55 and $8.66, with an estimated average price of $7.27. The stock is now traded at around $8.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 117,867 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Series Portfolios Trust initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $59.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 3,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

Series Portfolios Trust initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $20.04. The stock is now traded at around $23.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 11,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Rothschild & Co SCA (ROTH)

Series Portfolios Trust initiated holding in Rothschild & Co SCA. The purchase prices were between $29.6 and $38.35, with an estimated average price of $33.28. The stock is now traded at around $40.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Series Portfolios Trust initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $100.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Series Portfolios Trust added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 4984.62%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2853.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.76%. The holding were 661 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amerco Inc (UHAL)

Series Portfolios Trust added to a holding in Amerco Inc by 1707.02%. The purchase prices were between $559.1 and $673.74, with an estimated average price of $626.93. The stock is now traded at around $707.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.08%. The holding were 2,060 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Royal Mail PLC (RMG)

Series Portfolios Trust added to a holding in Royal Mail PLC by 3117.83%. The purchase prices were between $4.21 and $5.79, with an estimated average price of $5.09. The stock is now traded at around $4.991000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.41%. The holding were 175,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Babcock International Group PLC (BAB)

Series Portfolios Trust added to a holding in Babcock International Group PLC by 2945.57%. The purchase prices were between $2.56 and $3.8, with an estimated average price of $3.28. The stock is now traded at around $3.077000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 165,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: F5 Inc (FFIV)

Series Portfolios Trust added to a holding in F5 Inc by 2605.00%. The purchase prices were between $182.95 and $212.95, with an estimated average price of $199.83. The stock is now traded at around $232.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 3,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Series Portfolios Trust added to a holding in General Electric Co by 3409.33%. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $91.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 7,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (MDCA)

Series Portfolios Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $4.86 and $6.16, with an estimated average price of $5.58.

Sold Out: Heineken Holding NV (HEIO)

Series Portfolios Trust sold out a holding in Heineken Holding NV. The sale prices were between $74.9 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $80.25.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Series Portfolios Trust sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of HW Opportunities MP Fund. Also check out:

1. HW Opportunities MP Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. HW Opportunities MP Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HW Opportunities MP Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HW Opportunities MP Fund keeps buying
