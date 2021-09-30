Series Portfolios Trust Buys Alphabet Inc, Amerco Inc, Royal Mail PLC, Sells , Heineken Holding NV, Oracle Corp

New Purchases: STGW, C, SU, ROTH, CVS,

Investment company Series Portfolios Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Amerco Inc, Royal Mail PLC, Stagwell Inc, Babcock International Group PLC, sells , Heineken Holding NV, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Series Portfolios Trust. As of 2021Q3, Series Portfolios Trust owns 46 stocks with a total value of $18 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 661 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4984.62% Amerco Inc (UHAL) - 2,060 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1707.02% Royal Mail PLC (RMG) - 175,050 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3117.83% Stagwell Inc (STGW) - 117,867 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Babcock International Group PLC (BAB) - 165,070 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2945.57%

Series Portfolios Trust initiated holding in Stagwell Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.55 and $8.66, with an estimated average price of $7.27. The stock is now traded at around $8.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 117,867 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Series Portfolios Trust initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $59.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 3,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Series Portfolios Trust initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $20.04. The stock is now traded at around $23.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 11,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Series Portfolios Trust initiated holding in Rothschild & Co SCA. The purchase prices were between $29.6 and $38.35, with an estimated average price of $33.28. The stock is now traded at around $40.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Series Portfolios Trust initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $100.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Series Portfolios Trust added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 4984.62%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2853.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.76%. The holding were 661 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Series Portfolios Trust added to a holding in Amerco Inc by 1707.02%. The purchase prices were between $559.1 and $673.74, with an estimated average price of $626.93. The stock is now traded at around $707.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.08%. The holding were 2,060 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Series Portfolios Trust added to a holding in Royal Mail PLC by 3117.83%. The purchase prices were between $4.21 and $5.79, with an estimated average price of $5.09. The stock is now traded at around $4.991000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.41%. The holding were 175,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Series Portfolios Trust added to a holding in Babcock International Group PLC by 2945.57%. The purchase prices were between $2.56 and $3.8, with an estimated average price of $3.28. The stock is now traded at around $3.077000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 165,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Series Portfolios Trust added to a holding in F5 Inc by 2605.00%. The purchase prices were between $182.95 and $212.95, with an estimated average price of $199.83. The stock is now traded at around $232.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 3,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Series Portfolios Trust added to a holding in General Electric Co by 3409.33%. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $91.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 7,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Series Portfolios Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $4.86 and $6.16, with an estimated average price of $5.58.

Series Portfolios Trust sold out a holding in Heineken Holding NV. The sale prices were between $74.9 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $80.25.

Series Portfolios Trust sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25.