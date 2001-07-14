P&G Issues Voluntary Recall of Aerosol Dry Conditioner Spray Products and Aerosol Dry Shampoo Spray Products

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

P&G Issues Voluntary Recall of Aerosol Dry Conditioner Spray Products and Aerosol Dry Shampoo Spray Products

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) today issued a voluntary product recall to the consumer level of aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterl

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005448/en/

MicrosoftTeams-image+%288%29.jpg

Production Code Range Guidance for US Recall (Photo: P&G)

Risk Statement: Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. Based on exposure modeling and the cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (IRIS database), daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources. To date, The Procter & Gamble Company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall and is conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution.

Detailed instructions for how to request a reimbursement for eligible products can be found below. The affected products are packaged in aerosol cans. See table below for images, product names, UPC and production code ranges. Refer to the image attached for guidance on where to find the production code details on the bottom of the can. The first four numbers of the production code are the only ones necessary to determine if your product is impacted and falls within the ranges outlined.

The aerosol dry conditioner spray products impacted are:

Production Code Ranges (to determine if product is in scope of recall)

Description

UPC

in the range of 0002-0248 or 9298-9350

Waterl

37000543954

in the range of 0009-0069 or 9297-9350

Waterl

37000543831

in the range of 0084-0085 or 9284-9361

Waterl

37000544111

in the range of 0017-0100 or 9283-9284

Waterl

37000544227

0038

Pantene Sultry Bronde All in One Luxury Mist, 4.9oz.

80878188710

in the range of 0183-0365 or 1042-1046

Pantene Smooth Talker Dry Conditioning Oil, 3.9oz.

80878192397

in the range of 0048-0336 or 1008-1218 or 9247-9349

Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 3.9oz.

80878190898

in the range of 9108-9303

Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 3.9oz.

80878188758

in the range of 0107-0262 or 9112-9288

Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 1.0oz.

80878188765

in the range of 0307 or 9263-9266

Pantene Gold Series Instant Nourishing Spray, 4.9oz.

80878188987

0021 or 1038 or in the range of 9294-9325

Aussie Smooth Vibes Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz.

381519187957

in the range of 9196-9246

Aussie Petal Soft Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz.

381519187544

in the range of 0014-0062 or 9198-9349

Aussie Sleekend Warrior Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz.

381519187537

The aerosol dry shampoo spray products impacted are:

Production Code Ranges (to determine if product is in scope of recall)

Description

UPC

in the range of 9047-9072

Herbal Essences Blue Ginger Refresh Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

190679001498

in the range of 0015-0314 or 1004-1019 or 9028-9348

Herbal Essences White Grapefruit & Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

190679000262

in the range of 0167-0308 or 1105-1106 or 9049-9348

Herbal Essences White Strawberry & Sweet Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

190679000255

0093 or 1075 or in the range of 9029-9294

Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

190679000248

in the range of 0036-0329 or 1019-1098 or 9023-9312

Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 1.7oz.

190679000330

in the range of 9009-9058

Pantene Dry Shampoo No Water Refresh, 4.9oz.

80878177042

in the range of 9025-9260

Pantene Dry Shampoo Sheer Volume, 4.9oz.

80878185276

in the range of 0006-0364 or 1074-1133 or 9157-9329

Pantene Never Tell Dry Shampoo, 4.2oz.

80878188727

in the range of 0139-0140

Aussie After Hours Dry Shampoo Texture Spray, 4.9oz.

381519187834

in the range of 0013-0300 or 1038 or 9189

Aussie Tousle Hustle Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

381519187285

in the range of 0013-00357 or 1018-1123 or 9189-9345

Aussie Bounce Back Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

381519187278

in the range of 9047-9123

Aussie Clean Color Protect Shampoo, 4.9oz.

381519187360

in the range of 9072-9176

Aussie Clean Texture Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

381519187285

9085

Aussie Clean Volume Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

381519187278

in the range of 0004-0357 or 9291-9344

Waterl

37000543787

in the range of 0175-0176 or 9295-9297

Waterl

37000543978

in the range of 0027-0192 or 9007

Hair Food Coconut Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

37000876717

in the range of 9046-9228

Old Spice Fiji Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

37000779421

in the range of 9040-9239

Old Spice Pure Sport Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

37000785170

Following recent reports that indicated traces of benzene in some aerosol spray products, we began a review of our total portfolio of aerosol products. While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can. We detected benzene in aerosol dry shampoo spray products and aerosol dry conditioner spray products. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the consumers who use our products and the quality of the products we ship.

No other products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, and Waterl

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the United States through retail outlets and online. Retailers have been alerted to remove recalled products from shelves. Our brands will also offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products impacted by this recall. Consumers should stop using and appropriately discard the affected aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products.

Consumers can visit www.pantene.com, www.aussie.com, www.herbalessences.com, www.hairfood.com, www.oldspice.com, or www.waterlesshaircare.com, for more information about the impacted products and to learn how to receive reimbursement for eligible products. If consumers have further questions, they can also seek more information via the Consumer Care team at 1-888-674-3631 from Monday – Friday from 9:00am – 6:00pm EST.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Category: PG-IR

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211217005448r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005448/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment