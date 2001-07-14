P&G Issues Voluntary Recall of Aerosol Dry Conditioner Spray Products and Aerosol Dry Shampoo Spray Products

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) today issued a voluntary product recall to the consumer level of aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterl
Production Code Range Guidance for US Recall (Photo: P&G)
Risk Statement: Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. Based on exposure modeling and the cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (IRIS database), daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources. To date, The Procter & Gamble Company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall and is conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution.
Detailed instructions for how to request a reimbursement for eligible products can be found below. The affected products are packaged in aerosol cans. See table below for images, product names, UPC and production code ranges. Refer to the image attached for guidance on where to find the production code details on the bottom of the can. The first four numbers of the production code are the only ones necessary to determine if your product is impacted and falls within the ranges outlined.
The aerosol dry conditioner spray products impacted are:
|
Production Code Ranges (to determine if product is in scope of recall)
|
Description
UPC
|
in the range of 0002-0248 or 9298-9350
|
Waterl
37000543954
|
in the range of 0009-0069 or 9297-9350
|
Waterl
37000543831
|
in the range of 0084-0085 or 9284-9361
|
Waterl
37000544111
|
in the range of 0017-0100 or 9283-9284
|
Waterl
37000544227
|
0038
|
Pantene Sultry Bronde All in One Luxury Mist, 4.9oz.
80878188710
|
in the range of 0183-0365 or 1042-1046
|
Pantene Smooth Talker Dry Conditioning Oil, 3.9oz.
80878192397
|
in the range of 0048-0336 or 1008-1218 or 9247-9349
|
Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 3.9oz.
80878190898
|
in the range of 9108-9303
|
Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 3.9oz.
80878188758
|
in the range of 0107-0262 or 9112-9288
|
Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 1.0oz.
80878188765
|
in the range of 0307 or 9263-9266
|
Pantene Gold Series Instant Nourishing Spray, 4.9oz.
80878188987
|
0021 or 1038 or in the range of 9294-9325
|
Aussie Smooth Vibes Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz.
381519187957
|
in the range of 9196-9246
|
Aussie Petal Soft Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz.
381519187544
|
in the range of 0014-0062 or 9198-9349
|
Aussie Sleekend Warrior Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz.
381519187537
The aerosol dry shampoo spray products impacted are:
|
Production Code Ranges (to determine if product is in scope of recall)
|
Description
UPC
|
in the range of 9047-9072
|
Herbal Essences Blue Ginger Refresh Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
190679001498
|
in the range of 0015-0314 or 1004-1019 or 9028-9348
|
Herbal Essences White Grapefruit & Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
190679000262
|
in the range of 0167-0308 or 1105-1106 or 9049-9348
|
Herbal Essences White Strawberry & Sweet Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
190679000255
|
0093 or 1075 or in the range of 9029-9294
|
Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
190679000248
|
in the range of 0036-0329 or 1019-1098 or 9023-9312
|
Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 1.7oz.
190679000330
|
in the range of 9009-9058
|
Pantene Dry Shampoo No Water Refresh, 4.9oz.
80878177042
|
in the range of 9025-9260
|
Pantene Dry Shampoo Sheer Volume, 4.9oz.
80878185276
|
in the range of 0006-0364 or 1074-1133 or 9157-9329
|
Pantene Never Tell Dry Shampoo, 4.2oz.
80878188727
|
in the range of 0139-0140
|
Aussie After Hours Dry Shampoo Texture Spray, 4.9oz.
381519187834
|
in the range of 0013-0300 or 1038 or 9189
|
Aussie Tousle Hustle Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
381519187285
|
in the range of 0013-00357 or 1018-1123 or 9189-9345
|
Aussie Bounce Back Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
381519187278
|
in the range of 9047-9123
|
Aussie Clean Color Protect Shampoo, 4.9oz.
381519187360
|
in the range of 9072-9176
|
Aussie Clean Texture Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
381519187285
|
9085
|
Aussie Clean Volume Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
381519187278
|
in the range of 0004-0357 or 9291-9344
|
Waterl
37000543787
|
in the range of 0175-0176 or 9295-9297
|
Waterl
37000543978
|
in the range of 0027-0192 or 9007
|
Hair Food Coconut Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
37000876717
|
in the range of 9046-9228
|
Old Spice Fiji Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
37000779421
|
in the range of 9040-9239
|
Old Spice Pure Sport Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
37000785170
Following recent reports that indicated traces of benzene in some aerosol spray products, we began a review of our total portfolio of aerosol products. While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can. We detected benzene in aerosol dry shampoo spray products and aerosol dry conditioner spray products. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the consumers who use our products and the quality of the products we ship.
No other products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, and Waterl
The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the United States through retail outlets and online. Retailers have been alerted to remove recalled products from shelves. Our brands will also offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products impacted by this recall. Consumers should stop using and appropriately discard the affected aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products.
Consumers can visit www.pantene.com, www.aussie.com, www.herbalessences.com, www.hairfood.com, www.oldspice.com, or www.waterlesshaircare.com, for more information about the impacted products and to learn how to receive reimbursement for eligible products. If consumers have further questions, they can also seek more information via the Consumer Care team at 1-888-674-3631 from Monday – Friday from 9:00am – 6:00pm EST.
Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.
- Complete and submit the report Online: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fda.gov%2Fsafety%2Fmedwatch-fda-safety-information-and-adverse-event-reporting-program
- Regular Mail or Fax: Download form at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fda.gov%2F or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Category: PG-IR
