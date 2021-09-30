Jefferies Group LLC Buys Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Cedar Fair LP, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Splunk Inc, Agree Realty Corp, Zscaler Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Jefferies Group LLC Buys Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Cedar Fair LP, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Splunk Inc, Agree Realty Corp, Zscaler Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Jefferies Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Cedar Fair LP, UnitedHealth Group Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, DexCom Inc, sells Splunk Inc, Agree Realty Corp, Zscaler Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, CyrusOne Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jefferies Group LLC. As of 2021Q3, Jefferies Group LLC owns 1588 stocks with a total value of $14.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jefferies Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jefferies+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jefferies Group LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 3,407,993 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio.
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,976,214 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 6,970,600 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,782,200 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 2,739,900 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)

Jefferies Group LLC initiated holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The purchase prices were between $23.94 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $28.13. The stock is now traded at around $25.629300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,266,757 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cedar Fair LP (FUN)

Jefferies Group LLC initiated holding in Cedar Fair LP. The purchase prices were between $40.18 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,045,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN)

Jefferies Group LLC initiated holding in Hillman Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $13.34, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,503,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Jefferies Group LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $701.37 and $821.01, with an estimated average price of $759.13. The stock is now traded at around $646.402500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,179 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Jefferies Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.62 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $45.89. The stock is now traded at around $45.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 282,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Jefferies Group LLC initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $8.56. The stock is now traded at around $11.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,073,067 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Jefferies Group LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 433.57%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $490.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 78,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Jefferies Group LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 130.27%. The purchase prices were between $86.98 and $88.14, with an estimated average price of $87.71. The stock is now traded at around $86.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 518,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Jefferies Group LLC added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 387.81%. The purchase prices were between $426.84 and $572.73, with an estimated average price of $503.9. The stock is now traded at around $555.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 52,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Jefferies Group LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 534.85%. The purchase prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43. The stock is now traded at around $295.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 95,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Jefferies Group LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 138.04%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $121.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 217,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Jefferies Group LLC added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 94.31%. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $291.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 90,867 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Agree Realty Corp (ADC)

Jefferies Group LLC sold out a holding in Agree Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $66.23 and $75.44, with an estimated average price of $72.78.

Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Jefferies Group LLC sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $70.51 and $80.7, with an estimated average price of $75.23.

Sold Out: Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

Jefferies Group LLC sold out a holding in Lexington Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $12.06 and $14.01, with an estimated average price of $13.1.

Sold Out: Redfin Corp (RDFN)

Jefferies Group LLC sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $45.48 and $64.57, with an estimated average price of $54.15.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Jefferies Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.65 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $109.56.

Sold Out: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCYAU)

Jefferies Group LLC sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $12.55 and $13.49, with an estimated average price of $12.94.

Reduced: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced to a holding in Splunk Inc by 99.55%. The sale prices were between $133.06 and $158.44, with an estimated average price of $145.67. The stock is now traded at around $110.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.72%. Jefferies Group LLC still held 8,905 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 97.09%. The sale prices were between $213.72 and $287.4, with an estimated average price of $251.1. The stock is now traded at around $304.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Jefferies Group LLC still held 24,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 99.88%. The sale prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $525.913700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Jefferies Group LLC still held 455 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced to a holding in Chegg Inc by 92.26%. The sale prices were between $67.96 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $28.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Jefferies Group LLC still held 98,197 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: UDR Inc (UDR)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced to a holding in UDR Inc by 77.02%. The sale prices were between $49.59 and $55.59, with an estimated average price of $53.39. The stock is now traded at around $58.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Jefferies Group LLC still held 450,497 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Progress Software Corp (PRGS)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced to a holding in Progress Software Corp by 97.8%. The sale prices were between $43.16 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $46.05. The stock is now traded at around $46.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Jefferies Group LLC still held 35,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jefferies Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Jefferies Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jefferies Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jefferies Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jefferies Group LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider