Jefferies Group LLC Buys Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Cedar Fair LP, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Splunk Inc, Agree Realty Corp, Zscaler Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Cedar Fair LP, UnitedHealth Group Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, DexCom Inc, sells Splunk Inc, Agree Realty Corp, Zscaler Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, CyrusOne Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jefferies Group LLC. As of 2021Q3, Jefferies Group LLC owns 1588 stocks with a total value of $14.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jefferies Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jefferies+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 3,407,993 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,976,214 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 6,970,600 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,782,200 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 2,739,900 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio.

Jefferies Group LLC initiated holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The purchase prices were between $23.94 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $28.13. The stock is now traded at around $25.629300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,266,757 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jefferies Group LLC initiated holding in Cedar Fair LP. The purchase prices were between $40.18 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,045,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jefferies Group LLC initiated holding in Hillman Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $13.34, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,503,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jefferies Group LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $701.37 and $821.01, with an estimated average price of $759.13. The stock is now traded at around $646.402500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,179 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jefferies Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.62 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $45.89. The stock is now traded at around $45.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 282,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jefferies Group LLC initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $8.56. The stock is now traded at around $11.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,073,067 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jefferies Group LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 433.57%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $490.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 78,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jefferies Group LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 130.27%. The purchase prices were between $86.98 and $88.14, with an estimated average price of $87.71. The stock is now traded at around $86.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 518,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jefferies Group LLC added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 387.81%. The purchase prices were between $426.84 and $572.73, with an estimated average price of $503.9. The stock is now traded at around $555.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 52,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jefferies Group LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 534.85%. The purchase prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43. The stock is now traded at around $295.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 95,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jefferies Group LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 138.04%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $121.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 217,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jefferies Group LLC added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 94.31%. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $291.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 90,867 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jefferies Group LLC sold out a holding in Agree Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $66.23 and $75.44, with an estimated average price of $72.78.

Jefferies Group LLC sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $70.51 and $80.7, with an estimated average price of $75.23.

Jefferies Group LLC sold out a holding in Lexington Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $12.06 and $14.01, with an estimated average price of $13.1.

Jefferies Group LLC sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $45.48 and $64.57, with an estimated average price of $54.15.

Jefferies Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.65 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $109.56.

Jefferies Group LLC sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $12.55 and $13.49, with an estimated average price of $12.94.

Jefferies Group LLC reduced to a holding in Splunk Inc by 99.55%. The sale prices were between $133.06 and $158.44, with an estimated average price of $145.67. The stock is now traded at around $110.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.72%. Jefferies Group LLC still held 8,905 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jefferies Group LLC reduced to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 97.09%. The sale prices were between $213.72 and $287.4, with an estimated average price of $251.1. The stock is now traded at around $304.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Jefferies Group LLC still held 24,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jefferies Group LLC reduced to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 99.88%. The sale prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $525.913700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Jefferies Group LLC still held 455 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jefferies Group LLC reduced to a holding in Chegg Inc by 92.26%. The sale prices were between $67.96 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $28.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Jefferies Group LLC still held 98,197 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jefferies Group LLC reduced to a holding in UDR Inc by 77.02%. The sale prices were between $49.59 and $55.59, with an estimated average price of $53.39. The stock is now traded at around $58.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Jefferies Group LLC still held 450,497 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jefferies Group LLC reduced to a holding in Progress Software Corp by 97.8%. The sale prices were between $43.16 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $46.05. The stock is now traded at around $46.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Jefferies Group LLC still held 35,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.