AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ, Sells Meituan, Great Wall Motor Co, LG Electronics Inc

New Purchases: APOLLOHOSP, ADANIPORTS, CIPLA, BEL, NTPC, PETR4, VIVT3, VIVT3, ABEV, AU, ASII, CONCOR, 02331, RECLTD, 06969, 06837, SBSP3, 2344, SUNPHARMA, 01313, 00902, CCU, 00960, 06881, 5110, 600340, 01918, 000120, ITUB, CX, 01359, GARAN, 00390, 600900, 2609, 01988, AKBNK,

BABA, NILSY, 03988, 02328, JD, NTES, 01919, PKN, 01088, AMS, 2882, VEDL, VALE, 01288, 00998, 032830, 055550, 01336, 9904, 139480, BBAS3, HCLTECH, 06110, 01398, 00135, 005930, CSNA3, 600276, 024110, 00267, PAGEIND, SOL, 086280, 105560, DIVISLAB, HMY, EXX, 086790, 316140, 01339, 000810, 2888, 7020, XPEV, 01157, KGH, JBSS3, 008560, 7030, 03328, 000568, 000858, 600519, 600406, 000333, BBNI, 600887, 001040, 600031, GFI, 005830, 601888, PE&OLES, 010130, 01882, 01099, ELP, 2354, 1010, BEKE, 02128, 600036, 603288, 035760, 600585, 005940, 03618, 03360, 00144, 2408, 06818, Reduced Positions: 03690, 02333, 066570, 00285, AUROPHARMA, VBBR3, GMEXICOB, INFY, 2409, 03323, 02689, 00358, TCS, 03319, IMP, 000880, 00867, 2474, MRP, 3034, ADANIENT, TV, 5168, 00489, 02869, 2317, TIMB, 01888, 03331, 00148, 03808, 011780, 00939, 071050, 241560, ADRO, 03998, TATASTEEL, 06098, RDY, 4958, SVJTY, 00257, 00881, INDF, PGE, WIT, 00700, 3816, CMIG4, 2823, 2345, 4013, 2324, 01378, 1216, 00914, MCG, 2330, KIO, NLMK, PGN, 7153, 03320, 2250, 4197, UNTR, SHP, ISCTR, 00966, 01171, COLBUN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Bank Of China, sells Meituan, Great Wall Motor Co, LG Electronics Inc, Top Glove Corp Bhd, Cipla during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund. As of 2021Q3, AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund owns 340 stocks with a total value of $606 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 385,083 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 429,000 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,165,704 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 700.00% Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 316,694 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 577,758 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.1%

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3671.4 and $5084.2, with an estimated average price of $4364.01. The stock is now traded at around $5204.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 50,941 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. The purchase prices were between $659.65 and $769.65, with an estimated average price of $716. The stock is now traded at around $745.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 296,995 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in Cipla Ltd. The purchase prices were between $883.1 and $987.6, with an estimated average price of $941.46. The stock is now traded at around $881.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 171,502 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in Bharat Electronics Ltd. The purchase prices were between $169.25 and $210.35, with an estimated average price of $187.04. The stock is now traded at around $207.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 724,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in NTPC Ltd. The purchase prices were between $112.75 and $141.85, with an estimated average price of $118.98. The stock is now traded at around $127.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 967,441 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 348,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 700.00%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $121.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 1,165,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ by 79.53%. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $35.23, with an estimated average price of $33.12. The stock is now traded at around $29.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 228,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in Bank Of China Ltd by 219.55%. The purchase prices were between $2.69 and $2.85, with an estimated average price of $2.74. The stock is now traded at around $2.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 11,702,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd by 256.13%. The purchase prices were between $6.16 and $7.58, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $6.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,604,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71. The stock is now traded at around $93.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 178,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 135,038 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in Top Glove Corp Bhd. The sale prices were between $2.67 and $4.16, with an estimated average price of $3.65.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in Cipla Ltd. The sale prices were between $882.3 and $987.9, with an estimated average price of $941.65.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in Supermax Corp Bhd. The sale prices were between $2.15 and $3.57, with an estimated average price of $2.94.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in Hyundai Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $24700 and $27150, with an estimated average price of $25540.8.

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in Ultrapar Participacoes SA. The sale prices were between $13.67 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $16.47.