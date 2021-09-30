Logo
AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ, Sells Meituan, Great Wall Motor Co, LG Electronics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Bank Of China, sells Meituan, Great Wall Motor Co, LG Electronics Inc, Top Glove Corp Bhd, Cipla during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund. As of 2021Q3, AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund owns 340 stocks with a total value of $606 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aqr+emerging+multi-style+ii+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 385,083 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio.
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 429,000 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,165,704 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 700.00%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 316,694 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
  5. Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 577,758 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.1%
New Purchase: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (APOLLOHOSP)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3671.4 and $5084.2, with an estimated average price of $4364.01. The stock is now traded at around $5204.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 50,941 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (ADANIPORTS)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. The purchase prices were between $659.65 and $769.65, with an estimated average price of $716. The stock is now traded at around $745.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 296,995 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cipla Ltd (CIPLA)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in Cipla Ltd. The purchase prices were between $883.1 and $987.6, with an estimated average price of $941.46. The stock is now traded at around $881.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 171,502 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in Bharat Electronics Ltd. The purchase prices were between $169.25 and $210.35, with an estimated average price of $187.04. The stock is now traded at around $207.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 724,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NTPC Ltd (NTPC)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in NTPC Ltd. The purchase prices were between $112.75 and $141.85, with an estimated average price of $118.98. The stock is now traded at around $127.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 967,441 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PETR4)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 348,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 700.00%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $121.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 1,165,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ (NILSY)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ by 79.53%. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $35.23, with an estimated average price of $33.12. The stock is now traded at around $29.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 228,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bank Of China Ltd (03988)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in Bank Of China Ltd by 219.55%. The purchase prices were between $2.69 and $2.85, with an estimated average price of $2.74. The stock is now traded at around $2.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 11,702,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd (02328)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd by 256.13%. The purchase prices were between $6.16 and $7.58, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $6.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,604,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NetEase Inc (NTES)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71. The stock is now traded at around $93.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 178,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 135,038 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Top Glove Corp Bhd (7113)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in Top Glove Corp Bhd. The sale prices were between $2.67 and $4.16, with an estimated average price of $3.65.

Sold Out: Cipla Ltd (500087)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in Cipla Ltd. The sale prices were between $882.3 and $987.9, with an estimated average price of $941.65.

Sold Out: Supermax Corp Bhd (7106)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in Supermax Corp Bhd. The sale prices were between $2.15 and $3.57, with an estimated average price of $2.94.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.

Sold Out: Hyundai Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd (001450)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in Hyundai Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $24700 and $27150, with an estimated average price of $25540.8.

Sold Out: Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGPA3)

AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund sold out a holding in Ultrapar Participacoes SA. The sale prices were between $13.67 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $16.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund. Also check out:

1. AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AQR Emerging Multi-Style II Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
