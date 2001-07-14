Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Redemption of 5.45% Series J Cumulative Preferred Stock

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Redemption of 5.45% Series J Cumulative Preferred Stock

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Board of Directors of The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE: GAB) (the “Fund”) authorized the redemption of all of its 5.45% Series J Cumulative Preferred Stock (the “Series J Preferred”). The redemption date is January 31, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”), and the redemption price is $25.132465 (the “Redemption Price”) per Series J Preferred, which is equal to the liquidation preference of $25.00 per share plus $0.132465 per share representing accumulated and unpaid dividends and distributions to the Redemption Date.

Beginning on the Redemption Date, the Series J Preferred will no longer be deemed outstanding, dividends will cease to accumulate and all the rights of the holders of the Series J Preferred shares will cease with respect to the Series J Preferred, except the right to receive the Redemption Price.

Series J Preferred shares will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”). Payment to DTC for the Series J Preferred shares will be made by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as paying agent for this redemption.

The Series J Preferred Shares, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GAB Pr J”, are rated “A1” by Moody’s Investors Service and have an annual dividend rate of $1.3625 per share. The Series J Preferred Shares were issued on March 31, 2016 at $25 per share and pay distributions quarterly. The Series J Preferred are callable at any time, after proper notification is given, at the liquidation preference of $25.00 per share plus accumulated and unpaid dividends.

Questions relating to, and requests for copies of, the notice of redemption and the related materials should be directed to the Fund by calling:

Molly Marion

Laurissa Martire

Bethany Uhlein

Paul Swirbul

914-921-5681

914-921-5399

914-921-5546

914-921-5496

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with $2.2 billion in total net assets whose primary investment objective is long-term growth of capital. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211217005523r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005523/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment