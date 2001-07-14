Avangrid Renewables' Commonwealth Wind Joint Venture Selected by Massachusetts to Help State Meet Its Clean Energy Goals

Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), announced today that its joint venture offshore wind project, Commonwealth Wind, has been selected as part of Massachusetts’ third offshore wind competitive procurement process. The 1,232 megawatt (MW) project, New England’s largest offshore wind project to date, will create 11,000 full time equivalent jobs over the project’s lifetime and generate enough energy to power 750,000 homes annually.

Salem Harbor Redevelopment Rendering (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Commonwealth Wind will power hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Massachusetts with clean energy, creating thousands of local jobs across the supply chain. It will also be a key project in helping the U.S. to achieve the 30 GW offshore wind target by 2030,” said Chairman and CEO of Iberdrola and Chairman of AVANGRID Ignacio Galán. “After investing $15 billion in 8 GW of onshore wind and solar, we are now leading the way in offshore wind energy in the U.S. with the construction of Vineyard Wind One and Park City Wind. With 15 years of experience delivering projects across the world, Iberdrola and AVANGRID are working hard to ensure our investments are transformational for the environment and the economy. Our U.S. offshore wind pipeline alone could deliver over $15 billion of investment in the coming years.”

“Commonwealth Wind is part of AVANGRID’s vision to build a clean energy economy through community investment and reimagination. This strategic project will diversify the energy workforce with good paying jobs while providing cost-effective, renewable energy,” said AVANGRID CEO Dennis V. Arriola. “The energy transition requires real commitment, expertise and vision and we thank the Baker Administration and the people of Massachusetts for their continued support as we work together to make this collective dream a reality.”

With the addition of Commonwealth Wind to AVANGRID’s existing portfolio of offshore wind development projects, the company will build, own and operate more than 2,400 MW of offshore clean energy once the joint venture restructuring with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Avangrid Renewables closes.

Commonwealth Wind includes two transformative initiatives that convert former coal-fired power plant sites into clean energy centers including the creation of the state’s first offshore wind manufacturing facility at Brayton Point in Somerset and the establishment of a second offshore wind port in Salem Harbor, both of which will provide an anchor for building long-term jobs to service this new industry.

“This is more than just one project, it is part of an effort to build a clean energy infrastructure including the transformation of ports around our state as well as jobs and training that will support this clean energy industry for decades to come,” said President and CEO of Avangrid Renewables Offshore Bill White. “We are proud that Commonwealth Wind will help realize the vision of Governor Baker and the leaders of the Massachusetts Legislature in pioneering this new American industry.”

Transformative Partnerships

Commonwealth Wind will catalyze two major investments in Massachusetts communities that will generate significant long-term jobs and economic development:

Prysmian Cable Manufacturing Facility: Prysmian Group, a leading international subsea cable manufacturer, intends to build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for subsea transmission cables at Brayton Point, the former 1,600 MW coal-fired power plant in Somerset, MA.

Salem Offshore Wind Port: The Commonwealth Wind proposal enables Crowley Marine, in partnership with the City of Salem, to redevelop 42 acres surrounding Salem Harbor Station to serve as an offshore wind assembly and turbine staging port for the Park City Wind and Commonwealth Wind projects.

Clean Energy and Environmental Benefits

Commonwealth Wind offers the following additional clean energy and environmental benefits for the Commonwealth’s electricity consumers:

Equivalent of 750,000 Massachusetts homes powered annually;

Contributes to Massachusetts’ 50% carbon dioxide reduction target by 2030;

Carbon dioxide reduction equivalent of taking 323,000 cars off the road;

1 x 1 nautical mile layout to accommodate fishing activities and promote safe navigation across project area; and,

First-in-the-nation partnership to supply offshore wind power to municipal utilities in conjunction with Energy New England (ENE) which will enable Massachusetts Municipal Light Plants (MLPs) to purchase offshore wind power for the energy portfolios of 20 MLPs across the state.

Investments in Workforce Diversity, Communities, and Innovation

Commonwealth Wind brings a ground-breaking set of commitments and partnerships to advance workforce diversity, community investment and technological innovation including:

Appointing a Chief Diversity Officer to lead diversity/equity/inclusion project commitments;

Negotiating a Project Labor Agreement paying prevailing wages with hiring goals for women, Black and Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) as well as local employees;

Partnering with local organizations to bring diverse workers and businesses into the offshore wind industry;

$15 million in directly-funded initiatives for diversity/equity/inclusion in workforce training and supply chain development;

Requiring all contracts over $10 million to include local hiring plans that include diversity components, including a supplier diversity plan; and,

$20 million toward community, environmental and educational initiatives and support of new technology and innovation.

Operations & Maintenance in New Bedford

The historic City of New Bedford will serve as the site for Avangrid Renewables’ Offshore Wind Control Center, a state-of-the-art facility that will provide remote control monitoring for the turbines, electrical service platforms and other offshore/onshore assets. The project also brings a first-in-nation, world class service and maintenance hub to New Bedford through a partnership with Semco Maritime, a leading international service provider that will employ up to 40 people at their new facility.

