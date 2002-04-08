Virtu Financial Announces Inaugural Internal Global Automation Hackathon Team Winners

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. ( VIRT, Financial), a global market maker, broker and leading provider of global financial services technology today announced the successful completion of its inaugural Global Automation Hackathon, 2021. The global event invited all employees―developers and non-developers alike―to lend their skills and draw on their expertise across all business units and geographical locations. Over 20 automation-focused teams, comprised of 50 employees, collaborated extensively to identify meaningful projects that could benefit from technological automation. Entirely employee-driven, participating teams self-organized and shared tasks in pursuit of delivering a winning solution.



The Automation Hackathon projects were judged using four criteria: overall time saved by completing the project, scope of new skills learned by the team, the creativity of the approach applied by the team and overall teamwork. Participants actively engaged in learning new skills including Python, accessing data through APIs and directly connecting to systems, Machine Learning, AI, SQL and Excel.

“Virtu’s ability to scale is driven by our focus on technology-first solutions and our commitment to employee skills development, mentorship and life-long learning,” said Erin Stanton, Co-Chair for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Virtu Financial. “The Automation Hackathon results are impressive, but in my view the firmwide team building aspect ultimately serves and benefits the entire firm, our clients and investors. Challenging and fun projects like the Hackathon are at the core of our strong Virtu Together culture and helps to illustrate our ongoing commitment to be an inclusive workplace for all.”

Virtu congratulates its Automation Hackathon 2021 winning teams:

Creativity – Team 9: Samuel Pang, Edwin Lau, Michael Corrao

– Team 10: Ashley Kryshtalsky, Kara McDermott, Judy Maiorca, Maria Ma, Matthew Crummey Time Saved – Team 8: Priscila Acerbi, Dandi Chen, Erin Stanton

Part of Virtu’s broader commitment to talent retention and expanding technical skills for both Virtu employees and in the communities we serve. The Automation Hackathon event was organized by Virtu’s Continuing Education and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion representatives.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

